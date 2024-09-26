Best Guardians of Local History

There's much more to Tempe history than just Legend City, Hayden Flour Mill and Monti's La Casa Vieja. (Remember Greasy Tony's? How about Incredible Universe?) The East Valley suburb has a rich heritage dating back to the late 1800s filled with stories of Indigenous peoples, early settlers, cultural landmarks and the growth of a vibrant community. The Tempe History Museum's staff work hard to catalog and showcase as much of the city's past as possible, preserving its legacy for future generations. Its 8,000-square-foot space offers exhibit areas, galleries and themed sections, such as "College Town" and "Surviving in the Desert." What sets Tempe History Museum apart from other local historical institutions are its engaging and fun exhibitions. In 2014, it presented "The Tempe Sound," a rip-roaring collection of nostalgic photos and artifacts of the city's music history with a focus on Mill Avenue's late '80s/early '90s jangle-pop heyday. Other standout exhibits include 2021's game-themed "Video Invaders" and last year's fascinating and evocative "Guadalupe: Where Three Cultures Flourish." The museum also offers a robust online archive (emuseum.tempe.gov) containing countless photos of Tempe bars, restaurants, businesses and institutions that have long since become distant memories.