Best Local TikTok

WildJoy Experiences owner Lacy Cain built a cult following of empowering Arizona to find their #wildjoy by hosting #makefriends events and joining #thejoyclub community. This spicy soul seems to actually want to get to know her followers and revels in meeting and making new friends, unlike other "influencers" who think they're too cool for school. By showing her face often, speaking to the camera and cross-posting on Instagram, she's grown her brand to be a local behemoth. Whether she's giving details on a music festival, trying out a new restaurant or promoting moonlight yoga on the Salt River, Cain knows what her audience is interested in and gives it to them in a fun and engaging way. She's also an advocate for helping the homeless, which makes her a bit of a unicorn — an influencer with a soul.