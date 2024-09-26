Best Political Penmanship

The Republican lawmaker from the northwest corner of Maricopa County came to the Arizona Legislature in 2023 with a cowboy hat and disdain for anyone who didn't share his far-right views. Smith, an election denier who supported making it easier to challenge ballot initiatives and wanted to carve Maricopa County into four smaller parts, quickly carved out a legislative agenda focused on knee-capping opponents. He and his rural neighbors didn't want to keep rubbing elbows with the progressives, drag queens and abortion rights advocates that fill the politically blue streets of Phoenix. It's an orthodoxy he fine-tuned in the hallways of Turning Point Action, a part of the Valley-based right-wing political empire that aims to replicate little Austins and implant them across the country. But somewhere along the way, Smith failed to learn the finer points of cursive writing. As he prepared to run for reelection, he did what lawmakers must do — gather signatures of registered voters to get on the ballot. But Smith, who ironically sits on the House committee that oversees elections, was accused of forging 100 of the signatures. When faced with the accusations, Smith did what you'd expect from a member of the far-right Arizona Freedom Caucus — he tucked tail and ran, dropping his reelection bid and blaming everyone but himself.