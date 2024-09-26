Best After-Hours Dance Spot

We've all run into the problem: It's 2 a.m., the bars are closing, but you're still looking to stay out and have fun. Enter Karamba Nightclub on the stretch of McDowell Road in east Phoenix known as Miracle Mile. The DJs at Karamba are basically scientists, measuring the perfect BPM against a catchy melody perfect for getting you on your feet. They find a way to mix 2000s Shakira (the Spanish versions, of course, as it is a Latin club) with new music trending on TikTok. And it somehow sounds good. With a dance floor open till 4 a.m., the crowd is here to sweat, not awkwardly hold a drink while listening to a "Mr. Brightside" mix like in other Phoenix bars.