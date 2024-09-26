Best Album

Pete "SuperMix" Salaz is regarded as the godfather of Phoenix's electronic dance music scene, and it's not just an empty honorific. Few local DJs are as universally beloved as Salaz, and many can attest to his generous nature, iconic status and phenomenal talents as a mixmaster. A club owner, producer, promoter and guru, he's helped shape generations of local DJs since his days spinning records alongside Eddie Amador in the late '80s. He's given opportunities to up-and-comers at Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith, the downtown Phoenix nightspots he co-owns. And his dance events are the stuff of Valley legend, from underground parties such as Chupa and Red Monkey to Solstice Saturdays, his long-running house night with DJ Senbad. Salaz has also influenced many while showing off his skills in the DJ booth, where he deftly weaves house and world music into intoxicatingly exotic mixes. And at times, he's doing so with a loftier purpose than just getting people moving on the dance floor — fostering mindful listening in hopes of improving connections and communication between human beings. As the vocal track Salaz occasionally plays during his sets states, "Just listen, not only with your ears, but with your heart." Wise words indeed.