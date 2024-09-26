Best Album

As a rule, anything called "These Precarious Experiments Determine What The Future Will Be" demands your unyielding attention. Local rockers Chrome Rhino have nailed more than just the album title with this 14-track sonic smorgasbord of wonderfully nerdy prog rock, sensuous glam rock and oversized space rock. Chrome Rhino have come a long way since March 2021's "I Think They're After Me," which while pleasant and entertaining, only hints at the songwriting chops and sheer ambition of Chrome Rhino collectively. "These Precarious Experiments...," meanwhile, seems to better capture both the band's core ability and charm as well as their energetic live show. From the sleek, slow-burn of the space blues jam "The Void (You Only Have Yourself To Blame)" to the New Wave-tinged "Gemini," the LP truly achieved the "shiny and dangerous" tag the band have touted. There's an overarching concept involved (albeit with a little more subtlety than some similar offerings), but the real story is that Chrome Rhino have elevated their craft with joy and precision alike. Welcome to the future. It totally rocks.