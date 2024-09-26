Believe it or not, pardner, but the Valley's best country bar can be found within spitting distance of the city slickers of Arcadia. Sure, there might be bigger, fancier or more rustic cowboy-friendly joints around the Valley, but The Dirty Drummer gallops ahead the herd by embracing its vintage roots and delivering country comforts done right. Just ask local Twitter personality, raconteur and barfly Clue Heywood, who loves the place because "they capture the late-'70s Phoenix vibe to a T." Opened in 1980 by Frank "Drummer" Armstrong and "Dirty Dave" Werner, this "eatin' and drinkin' place" feels like the sort of old-school Phoenix bar where one-time Arizona resident Waylon Jennings would tip one back. Retro beer mirrors, wrought-iron fixtures and a kitschy Kenny Rogers painting adorn the wood-paneled walls, adding to the charm. The Dirty Drummer also boasts great grilled wings, Jack Daniel's cocktails, canned brews such as Montucky and an unrivaled country and western jukebox loaded with twangy tunes by George Jones and other legends. Weekends feature the most varied lineup of local and touring country artists in town, including Americana, old-timey folk, bluegrass and roots musicians. In a herd of look-alike local honky-tonks, The Dirty Drummer is a real outlaw.