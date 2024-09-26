 Best Country Bar 2024 | The Dirty Drummer | Nightlife | Phoenix
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Best Country Bar

The Dirty Drummer

Lauren Cusimano

Believe it or not, pardner, but the Valley's best country bar can be found within spitting distance of the city slickers of Arcadia. Sure, there might be bigger, fancier or more rustic cowboy-friendly joints around the Valley, but The Dirty Drummer gallops ahead the herd by embracing its vintage roots and delivering country comforts done right. Just ask local Twitter personality, raconteur and barfly Clue Heywood, who loves the place because "they capture the late-'70s Phoenix vibe to a T." Opened in 1980 by Frank "Drummer" Armstrong and "Dirty Dave" Werner, this "eatin' and drinkin' place" feels like the sort of old-school Phoenix bar where one-time Arizona resident Waylon Jennings would tip one back. Retro beer mirrors, wrought-iron fixtures and a kitschy Kenny Rogers painting adorn the wood-paneled walls, adding to the charm. The Dirty Drummer also boasts great grilled wings, Jack Daniel's cocktails, canned brews such as Montucky and an unrivaled country and western jukebox loaded with twangy tunes by George Jones and other legends. Weekends feature the most varied lineup of local and touring country artists in town, including Americana, old-timey folk, bluegrass and roots musicians. In a herd of look-alike local honky-tonks, The Dirty Drummer is a real outlaw.

Best EDM Venue

Walter Where?House

These guys can do it weird, man. The spirit of Burning Man is alive and well at this not-quite-underground but certainly not mainstream venue hidden away in Phoenix's industrial district, where a variety of big and emerging names in electronic music stop by for sets. The Where?House is not for people looking for a "normal" time. The space is unlike anything around — a playground of art where things get bumping and personal expression is highly encouraged. Walter Productions' dazzling fleet of art cars, from an enormous Volkswagen bus to a repurposed fire truck that shoots flames, dominate the expansive room. A high-powered lighting system and a gallery of paintings made by local artists make for a very stimulating environment. At any show, you'll see a number of people showcasing their flow with hula hoops or other glittering objects. This is where the party's at, making it the crown jewel of Phoenix EDM venues.

Best After-Hours Dance Spot

Karamba Nightclub

Karamba

We've all run into the problem: It's 2 a.m., the bars are closing, but you're still looking to stay out and have fun. Enter Karamba Nightclub on the stretch of McDowell Road in east Phoenix known as Miracle Mile. The DJs at Karamba are basically scientists, measuring the perfect BPM against a catchy melody perfect for getting you on your feet. They find a way to mix 2000s Shakira (the Spanish versions, of course, as it is a Latin club) with new music trending on TikTok. And it somehow sounds good. With a dance floor open till 4 a.m., the crowd is here to sweat, not awkwardly hold a drink while listening to a "Mr. Brightside" mix like in other Phoenix bars.

Best Jukebox

Gracie's Tax Bar

Charles Barth

Gracie's Tax Bar regulars probably couldn't believe their bloodshot eyes. Earlier this year, the popular Seventh Avenue hangout announced on social media it had ditched its beloved Rock-Ola CD jukebox for a TouchTunes system. Turns out it was just an April Fools' Day joke, one that earned plenty of responses from patrons. Some were bummed. Others didn't buy it. Both reactions speak to the jukebox's revered status as the best in the Valley and how integral it's become to the vibe at the bar. After all, it wouldn't be Gracie's without a soundtrack of indie rock gems, '90s hip-hop bangers or outlaw country classics hewn from a vast and varied rotating selection of CDs hand-picked by owner Grace Perry. There's also French psych-punk, groovy soul standards, funky acid jazz, Southern rock anthems and synth-pop favorites to choose from, and they can be had on the cheap (three songs for a buck or 20 spins for $5). Whatever the mood or moment happening at Gracie's, the perfect song is always waiting in its jukebox.

Best Large Music Venue

Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Maybe you know it as Desert Sky Pavilion, Cricket Pavilion or a handful of other names. Regardless, Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre is the crown jewel of local music. From Lollapalooza and Billy Joel (who played the debut show in November 1990) to the Mayhem Festival and Green Day and countless other artists, Talking Stick's hosted the biggest names to ever grace the Valley. Now, some folks out there might think that an open-air amphitheater in Phoenix is a bad call. (Some 8,000 seats of the space's 20,000 total are under a roof, FYI.) But there's true a magic that transcends the weather — it's such a magnificent party in a surprisingly inviting setting that you hardly notice the 108-degree temps. But even if it got to be 1,000 degrees, Talking Stick has been an important presence in Phoenix's continued evolution as a big-time music spot, a venue that has helped birth and extend a robust scene around its confines. It's no hyperbole to say the Valley wouldn't be what it is without Talking Stick, and the place has captured all the joys and significance of our home with every new show. Call it whatever you want, just never insignificant.

Best Midsize Music Venue

The Van Buren

Looking to see a show in a venue that's not too small and not too big? With a capacity of 1,800, The Van Buren is the Goldilocks of Phoenix venues. As a theater, it boasts excellent acoustics and can pack in a lively audience without the space feeling too crowded. With the majority of tickets being general admission and easy visibility from the audience, seeing an act here is mostly an egalitarian experience. The building, from the 1930s, is elegant with historic touches, like exposed rafters and chandeliers. With Ziggy's Magic Pizza Shop adjacent and Via Della Slice Shop around the corner, getting a preshow bite is easy enough. Since it's part of the Live Nation empire of venues, it brings in a variety of big-name but not overexposed artists. In short, it's a great place to catch great acts.

Best Small Music Venue

Crescent Ballroom

A uniquely intimate space for concerts, the Crescent Ballroom has been named the top small music venue in Phoenix by New Times for five years running. The ballroom accommodates roughly 500 people, so the acts that come through town to play a show there tend to be lesser or moderately known. That makes it an exciting place to catch up-and-coming acts or get a close look at some very talented musicians. The bar and patio seating also make for a great spot to have a drink or bite beforehand without having to hustle to get to the show. Not only does the ballroom host great concerts, it's also a staple for local artists in the community. Its varied programming includes lots of free performances, like songwriter showcases and weekly jam sessions.

Best Strip Club

Jaguars Club

Jaguars Club stands out as the top nightlife destination in Phoenix, offering an unmatched experience with one main stage, four satellite stages and over 100 showgirls. The atmosphere is always lit, with dollar bills constantly raining down, especially when rap stars and professional athletes make appearances. The spot also offers a full lunch and dinner menu that rivals local restaurants, featuring everything from their famous chicken wings to full-course meals. The club's three bars keep the drinks flowing, while optional hookahs add an extra layer of indulgence. Then there's the VIP Lounge with cabana seating, providing prime views of the action, and the $100 bottle service is a popular choice for newbies and regulars. The club's annual pole dance competition attracts top talent from across the Southwest, showcasing the best of the best and keeping the performances fresh and exciting. With live DJs, stunning entertainers and a reputation for throwing unforgettable parties — you can't miss at Jaguars.

Best Lesbian Bar

Boycott Bar

Benjamin Leatherman

Unfortunately, lesbian bars are a dying breed; only about 30 remain in the U.S. Fortunately, we've got one of the best right here in Phoenix. Boycott Bar in the Melrose District is a fun and welcoming space for the lesbian community. The space, decorated with large wall art depicting female celebrities, is a great neighborhood watering hole and the setting for plenty of fun events such as karaoke, country dancing, Pride events and theme parties. We also love the fact that there's an original Nintendo on the screened-in patio, and we've caught a couple games of Super Mario Bros. 3 during nights out. Phoenicians already know how great Boycott is, but now the whole country knows it, too: This summer, it was one of 27 bars on the 2024 USA Today Bars of the Year list.

Best Gay Bar

Charlie's Phoenix

Matt Hennie

It's tough to be a gay bar in 2024. LGBTQ+ people are welcomed in most nightlife spots, even celebrated as drag shows — once the domain of gay bars — make their way into brunch joints across the Valley. So the demand for queer-only safe spaces isn't what it used to be. And that demand further eroded thanks to apps, which meant the gays no longer needed a bar to make friends and cruise for romance. But there's a reason Charlie's has thrived since its opening in 1984 — giving the people what they can't find anywhere else. There's a massive dance floor, multiple bars and a spacious outdoor area. When it's not summer, that massive patio space makes for a packed Sunday Funday. Guys in thongs gyrating on boxes don't hurt, either. Neither does Charlie's Tacos, a food truck that serves tasty bites to the public who approach it from Camelback Road or patrons on the patio, who line up on the weekend before its 7 p.m. opening to order tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more. To be sure, Charlie's offers the traditional gay bar staples, including show tunes, drag shows, karaoke and an underwear night. But it shines by hosting special events. Big gay sports tournament in town? Charlie's will welcome those jocks. A tamale and salsa competition? Yep, they offer that, too.

Best Of Phoenix®

Best of Phoenix 2024

Best Of

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation