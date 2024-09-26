Best New Bar

Quartz and its sibling bar-within-a-bar, The Cave, are pumping out well-made, whimsical cocktails. Residing in the historic Welnick Marketplace and Liefgreen Seed Co. building, the main bar is sleek and chic, tucked under a geologically inspired slab of craggy rock. Its cocktail menu pays homage to birthstones, delivering richly colorful, piquant drinks. If you're not sure where to start, order up your birthstone's tipple and one of Quartz's delightfully higher-brow Jell-O shots. But don't stop at the main bar. Snag a reservation for The Cave, a visually stunning mirrored cavern with a mood set by lighting and global music. The Cave's menu takes inspiration from deserts around the world, with ingredients and presentation are far-reaching and occasionally over-the-top. Unlock a childhood memory, and try not to get a brain freeze, with the herbaceous frozen sipper Polar Puppy.