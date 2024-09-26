Best Nightclub

Cake has been around long enough to qualify as a Scottsdale nightlife institution, but it's anything but boring or predictable. No cap. One of the last true nightclubs in the city's entertainment district, this 3,500-square-foot party haven is a hedonistic thrill zone focused solely on drinking and dancing. Cake is unrivaled for its uninhibited vibes — the bartenders and lingerie-clad waitstaff are all smokeshows — and unmatched drip — the decor is all neon, glitz and gold). Add in Scottsdale's best audio-visual system, guest DJ sets by such GOAT-level talents as Dillon France and Zedd, unique entertainment such as aerialists and a reputation as a celebrity hangout, and it's no surprise why Cake is considered the top club in town. Stop by for a slice of over-the-top nightlife fun, but be ready to wait in line.