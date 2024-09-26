Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek

In case you didn't know, there's a mirrored wall inside Disco Dragon on Roosevelt Row, and behind the mirror lies Fuck You Pay Me, one of Phoenix's newer speakeasies. Your journey begins with a welcome shot. Ours was a white tea shot, but don't let that fairly basic sip fool you — FYPM is the place to take your cocktail-loving friends. Options like the sweet-but-not-too-sweet No Dice (dark cherry, cognac, apricot, smoky tea and tart cherry), the bubbly Main Squeeze (lemon cream greek yogurt, grains of paradise and orange gin) are fun and creative, and pair well with bar's menu of Asian-inspired bites. (The shrimp tempura bao buns are to die for.) Add in an intimate space bathed in pink light and hip tunes playing in the background and you've got the perfect recipe for an evening of cocktails.