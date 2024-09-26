 Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek 2024 | Fuck You Pay Me | Nightlife | Phoenix
Best Place to Take a Cocktail Geek

Fuck You Pay Me

Sara Crocker

In case you didn't know, there's a mirrored wall inside Disco Dragon on Roosevelt Row, and behind the mirror lies Fuck You Pay Me, one of Phoenix's newer speakeasies. Your journey begins with a welcome shot. Ours was a white tea shot, but don't let that fairly basic sip fool you — FYPM is the place to take your cocktail-loving friends. Options like the sweet-but-not-too-sweet No Dice (dark cherry, cognac, apricot, smoky tea and tart cherry), the bubbly Main Squeeze (lemon cream greek yogurt, grains of paradise and orange gin) are fun and creative, and pair well with bar's menu of Asian-inspired bites. (The shrimp tempura bao buns are to die for.) Add in an intimate space bathed in pink light and hip tunes playing in the background and you've got the perfect recipe for an evening of cocktails.

Best New Nightclub

Thundercat Lounge

New bars and clubs often need a theme to survive and thrive in the Valley's crowded nightlife scene. Case in point: Downtown Phoenix's Thundercat Lounge made the biggest splash of any new local nightspot after its January debut by tapping into a deep sense of nostalgia. The "visually immersive" 3,000-square-foot club is like a time warp and differs from other recent arrivals with its retro vibes. The foyer is equipped with lighting inspired by "Star Wars." The restrooms incorporate the vibrant aesthetics of "Saved by the Bell" and "Pee-wee's Playhouse." The main room is drenched in neon, adorned with Patrick Nagel prints and exudes an '80s and '90s mall food court aura. Thundercat Lounge transcends its nostalgic shtick by booking tastemaking DJ/producers such as Com Truise, YehMe2 and Felix Cartal to perform on the club's stage, which is equipped with a 20,000-watt PK Sound system and LED video wall. According to co-owners Jeremiah Gratza and Jacob Wiedmann, the pair behind the Melrose District's popular Thunderbird Lounge, this allows Thundercat to keep one foot in the past while staying relevant with cutting-edge music tastes.

Best Nightclub

Cake Nightclub

Cake has been around long enough to qualify as a Scottsdale nightlife institution, but it's anything but boring or predictable. No cap. One of the last true nightclubs in the city's entertainment district, this 3,500-square-foot party haven is a hedonistic thrill zone focused solely on drinking and dancing. Cake is unrivaled for its uninhibited vibes — the bartenders and lingerie-clad waitstaff are all smokeshows — and unmatched drip — the decor is all neon, glitz and gold). Add in Scottsdale's best audio-visual system, guest DJ sets by such GOAT-level talents as Dillon France and Zedd, unique entertainment such as aerialists and a reputation as a celebrity hangout, and it's no surprise why Cake is considered the top club in town. Stop by for a slice of over-the-top nightlife fun, but be ready to wait in line.

Best Open Mic Night

Tempe Center for the Arts

If you're looking for a place to see local talent perform in a non-nightclub atmosphere — or if you want to pack your guitar and take the stage yourself — check out Walk-In Wednesdays at Tempe Center for the Arts. The mic is open every hump day from 5 to 10 p.m., and performers benefit from TCA's professional stage and sound setup. Walk-In Wednesdays celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2024, making it possibly the longest-running open mic night in town. TCA has a full bar in case you need some liquid courage, and open mic attendees can also visit the art gallery for free. Pro tip: Save some time to take in the view of Tempe Town Lake from the rooftop patio.

Best Blues Bar

Westside Blues, Jazz & More

Losing a music venue is always a bummer, but it's even sadder when it involves a beloved spot from Phoenix's already tiny blues bar scene. Case in point: The closure of the iconic Chars Live earlier this year. Westside Blues, Jazz & More in Glendale was spared this fate, though, thanks to the intervention of general manager Channing Pickett. After co-founders Paul Vincent Perez and Cindi Jackson decided to step away from their nightclub and venue last year, Pickett bought the place and prevented things from ending on a sour note. Wisely, she also kept everything that makes Westside the best blues joint in town. The 3,500-square-foot establishment still offers Chicago-style speakeasy vibes, fantastic acoustics and plush seating. Pickett also upgraded the exterior patio to allow outdoor alcohol consumption — "Now you can sit outside and listen to music and drink," she told Phoenix New Times in April — and added shows on Thursdays. The best local blues/R&B artists hit Westside's stage regularly, including such talents as guitarist Johnny DeFrancesco and ensembles such as Cold Shott and the Hurricane Horns and Big Daddy D and the Dynamites. Like many of Westside's patrons, we hope to sing its praises for years to come.

Best Rock Bar

Chopper John's

New Times Archives

There are local rock bars, and then there's Chopper John's. Sloppy, rowdy and a whole lot of fun, the Indian School Road biker dive and live music haven embodies the rock 'n' roll spirit more than other joints with its gritty authenticity, rip-roaring vibes, cheap drinks and even cheaper thrills (almost every show is free). Thunderous tunes reverberate from the low-slung rafters on Friday and Saturday nights, courtesy of one the most consistently diverse lineups of local rock bands around. One weekend, it's take-no-prisoners punk or face-shredding metal; the next, it's gleeful power pop or twangy rockabilly. Chopper John's grungy little heart also beats for the Phoenix music scene by adorning its red-and-black walls with framed shirts from local groups and occasionally hosting album release parties. From its ample smoking patio outside to its stripper pole and year-round Christmas lights inside, Chopper John's is always conducive to a good time.

Best Place to See a Punk Show

Yucca Tap Room

Jennifer Goldberg

When local Reddit users were asked to name the Valley's grimiest bars earlier this year, several mentioned long-running Tempe joint Yucca Tap Room. "That is what I consider a true dive bar," one Redditor commented. "A bar whose smell perfectly captures its vibe." Sounds like the kind of scuzzy-but-lovable place punks would frequent — and they have, for decades now. Yucca Tap's come-as-you-are-vibes, cheap drinks, sticker-laden restrooms and spacious main room have helped make it a preferred destination for generations of local punks. Its bookers frequently bring in such legendary touring bands as Dwarves and Agent Orange or allow local promoters to put on memorable and wild shows and event like the burlesque-friendly Titties, Ass and Punk Rock nights. Best of all, many shows are free to attend, which is the most punk thing of all.

Best Place to See a Metal Show

The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife

If you hark back to the days when Vince Fournier (a.k.a. Alice Cooper) attended Cactus High School in northwest Phoenix in the late 1960s, it can be said that the best fans of heavier rock 'n' roll came from the north Valley. It's only fitting, then, that the best place to catch a metal show in Phoenix right now is The 44 in Glendale. The venue is the home to a killer stage with some of the best sound gear in town and also has a pretty tasty menu of reasonably priced bar food and drinks to boot. Talk about an excellent place to catch a band like The Dead Boys, Green Jelly or locals Go Ahead and Die with 300 or so of your best new friends. If a little (or a lot of) headbanging is your cup of tea, get over to The 44 and find out what all the shouting is about, but don't forget some ear protection.

Best Reggae Venue

Marquee Theatre

The Marquee Theatre, originally the Red River Opry, debuted in 1993 and transitioned into the renowned concert venue in 2003. Located one mile north of Arizona State University in Tempe, the Marquee Theatre has hosted over 1,500 national touring artists since its 2003 rebranding. Part of the rebranding was to attract reggae acts to metro Phoenix, and recently, Marquee has hosted reggae sensations such as Steel Pulse, Alborosie, FYAH, JWADI, Hyer Tide and local favorite Dobra Sound, packing the house with reggae fans from as far away as Tucson. The auditorium-style venue, which can accommodate more than 1,000 fans, features a vast balcony, a full bar in the concert hall and an additional bar outside in the mezzanine. The venue has a booming sound system, perfect for the covers of Bob Marley and the Wailers' one-drop rhythm covers. With ample parking available, it continues to offer unforgettable live music experiences, solidifying its status as a staple for reggae lovers in the Valley.

Best Country Bar

The Dirty Drummer

Lauren Cusimano

Believe it or not, pardner, but the Valley's best country bar can be found within spitting distance of the city slickers of Arcadia. Sure, there might be bigger, fancier or more rustic cowboy-friendly joints around the Valley, but The Dirty Drummer gallops ahead the herd by embracing its vintage roots and delivering country comforts done right. Just ask local Twitter personality, raconteur and barfly Clue Heywood, who loves the place because "they capture the late-'70s Phoenix vibe to a T." Opened in 1980 by Frank "Drummer" Armstrong and "Dirty Dave" Werner, this "eatin' and drinkin' place" feels like the sort of old-school Phoenix bar where one-time Arizona resident Waylon Jennings would tip one back. Retro beer mirrors, wrought-iron fixtures and a kitschy Kenny Rogers painting adorn the wood-paneled walls, adding to the charm. The Dirty Drummer also boasts great grilled wings, Jack Daniel's cocktails, canned brews such as Montucky and an unrivaled country and western jukebox loaded with twangy tunes by George Jones and other legends. Weekends feature the most varied lineup of local and touring country artists in town, including Americana, old-timey folk, bluegrass and roots musicians. In a herd of look-alike local honky-tonks, The Dirty Drummer is a real outlaw.

