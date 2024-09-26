Best Strip Club

It's tough to be a gay bar in 2024. LGBTQ+ people are welcomed in most nightlife spots, even celebrated as drag shows — once the domain of gay bars — make their way into brunch joints across the Valley. So the demand for queer-only safe spaces isn't what it used to be. And that demand further eroded thanks to apps, which meant the gays no longer needed a bar to make friends and cruise for romance. But there's a reason Charlie's has thrived since its opening in 1984 — giving the people what they can't find anywhere else. There's a massive dance floor, multiple bars and a spacious outdoor area. When it's not summer, that massive patio space makes for a packed Sunday Funday. Guys in thongs gyrating on boxes don't hurt, either. Neither does Charlie's Tacos, a food truck that serves tasty bites to the public who approach it from Camelback Road or patrons on the patio, who line up on the weekend before its 7 p.m. opening to order tacos, quesadillas, nachos and more. To be sure, Charlie's offers the traditional gay bar staples, including show tunes, drag shows, karaoke and an underwear night. But it shines by hosting special events. Big gay sports tournament in town? Charlie's will welcome those jocks. A tamale and salsa competition? Yep, they offer that, too.