Puzzle’s Real Puzzle: What World Does This Drama Take Place In?

A reminder that quiet and subtle are not the same things, Marc Turtletaub’s earnest, compassionate character study Puzzle — adapted from Argentine director Natalia Smirnoff’s superior Rompecabezas (2010) — is likely to charm and move audiences even as its particulars often fail to suggest the real world. That’s a testament to the strength of the original story, sort of A Doll’s House but with jigsaw puzzles, and to the performances of Turtletaub’s cast, especially Kelly Macdonald. That underemployed Scottish marvel plays Agnes, a Connecticut housewife whose days revolve around her boys: nudging her mechanic husband from his snoring slumber, whipping up breakfast for him and their two sons, cleaning up and running errands, then prepping a dinner that includes niceties (she stuffed the chicken with roasted garlic!) nobody wants to hear about.

The opening sequence, a piercing suite of routine drudgery, finds Agnes decking out the house she grew up in for a party. In a fetching floral print dress she might have made herself, she vacuums, hangs up a Happy Birthday banner, arranges balloons, ices a cake, and it’s only when we see her opening presents that we understand it’s her own birthday. That’s also the moment, less than five minutes in, when it becomes clear that something’s off in Turtletaub and screenwriter Oren Moverman and Polly Mann’s transposition of Smirnoff’s film: At what birthday party does the honoree unwrap her gifts by herself, when the guests have all gone home? And why the hell does someone give her an iPhone — isn’t this movie set in the ‘50s?

It’s not. It just looks that way, at first. I’m not sure that that’s intentional, a fake-out crafted to jar us. It’s just that, despite excellent production design that captures the surfaces of downwardly mobile suburban America, Agnes’ world is curiously unfixed. No media seems to penetrate her life. Unlike the real American homes the filmmakers take such pains to evoke, Agnes’ is silent, void of the clamor of TV or radio or computers. She’s 40ish, a resident of today’s world, not a hostage or member of some technology-eschewing sect. And yet when she gets the urge to buy herself some complicated jigsaw puzzles, the only way she can think of to do it is to drive to New Rochelle and take a train to a Manhattan specialty store. She doesn’t even know that online shopping is a possibility. She can’t pronounce google without making a face like she’s bitten into a bad plum, and when her son’s girlfriend announces that she’s vegan, the concept simply doesn’t compute: Not even chicken?