An acclaimed Latin restaurant is coming to Scottsdale. Here’s what to know

Vecina won over fans and critics with a unique Latin American-inspired menu when it opened its doors in Arcadia in 2019. Husband and wife James and Raenee Fox hope to do the same when they expand Vecina to a second location in Scottsdale’s McCormick Ranch this summer.

The restaurant, which is anticipated to open in late August, will replace Z’Tejas near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura.

“I think it’s a really good extension of what we do in Arcadia,” Raenee says.

Vecina was a James Beard Award semifinalist in 2020 for Best New Restaurant and was named Phoenix New Times’ pick for Best New Restaurant the same year. The restaurant continues to be among New Times’ Top 50 Restaurants.

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With James helming the kitchen, the restaurant, whose name means “neighbor” in Spanish, quickly drew praise for its nuance and exploration of the region. Mesquite, which fuels the kitchen’s grill, perfumes the intimate dining room and infuses several dishes with flavor, including a hulking 16-ounce carne asada ribeye. At the original location, the menu bounces around Latin America, featuring a Peruvian-style hamachi crudo, carnitas empanadas and a complex rendition of elote. The Foxes will bring that chef-driven menu, craft cocktails and modern, minimal aesthetic to Scottosdale.

“We want to hit every nail on the head,” James says. “We take real pride in doing that as much as we can every single day, and we’re going to bring that same vibe over here.”

What to expect at Vecina in Scottsdale

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The couple considered opening another location for several years. When they stepped inside the former Mexican chain restaurant, which closed all of its Arizona restaurants in June 2025, they knew they’d found Vecina’s next home.

“It kind of feels like Arcadia,” James says of the McCormick Ranch area. “I think we’ll fit in with our neighborhood vibe.”

The new restaurant is more than double the Phoenix location’s size, boasting more room for large parties, private dining and a lakeside patio.

That gives the chef room to expand the menu to include lunch and brunch in addition to happy hour and dinner. James and his team are still crafting the specific dishes, but he teases that diners can expect more options from the wood-fired grill and raw bites, including oysters.

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“With more space, we’re able to flex and open our wings a little bit more to do some fun and different stuff,” James says.

Vecina will expand to Scottsdale in late August. Provided by Vecina

They’ll also feel out what diners in the area want on the menu and at the bar, the Foxes say. Z’Tejas fans will find a frozen cocktail on Vecina’s Scottsdale menu that nods to the former restaurant, James says.

The interiors will have the same feel as the original Vecina, Raenee shares. That will include a mural by artist Tato Caraveo, who painted a wall at the Arcadia restaurant in large florals with sunset red, pink and yellow petals.

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“It’s definitely been a work in progress, but it was really important to us that we got the space right,” Raenee says. “We wanted to make sure that it had the Vecina feel.”

There will be other focal points, including a glass wine room. Those who have visited Vecina’s original location will also note similar decor, such as wood accents over the bar and two oversized community tables. The Foxes see that as an opportunity for diners to choose their own adventure.

“You can have a date night at Vecina, sit on the patio, it’s very chill,” James says. “Or can you have a 10- to 14-top at our community table and really go all out.”

Vecina

Now open: 3433 N. 56th St.

Coming in August: 8300 Hayden Road, D-101, Scottsdale