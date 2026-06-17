Controversial Mesa brewery closes, teases new concept

During the slow, hot summer months, it’s common for restaurants and bars around the Valley to close for a few weeks.

When 12 West Brewing Co. announced it was taking a “summer break” at its downtown Mesa location on Monday evening, it came amid rumors circulating online that it was closing permanently. 12 West’s original Gilbert location at Barnone and its production facility remain open, a brewery representative confirmed.

Last year, the brewery became embroiled in controversy after hosting a racist comedy act that attracted neo-Nazis to the front door of the two-story brick building on Main Street.

Now, a “fresh, exciting concept” is in the works for the space, the brewery teased in a post on Instagram.

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“Thank you so much for all your support over the amazing six years we’ve been down here,” the post said. “While the lights go dark for the summer, we’re thrilled to share that a fresh, exciting concept will take the stage at 12 West Main this fall!”

The brewery representative declined to elaborate on what is coming to the space.

A history of awards and outrage

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12 West opened on Main Street at the end of 2019. It was a notable expansion for the brewery, which Bryan McCormick and Noel Garcia founded in 2016 on a one-barrel system in Gilbert.

The brewery gained a following for beers that infused local ingredients, including its Blap! Blap! Belgian blood orange wheat and Midnight Run coffee stout made with local beans. 12 West won a World Beer Cup gold medal for its Zona pilsner in 2024.

In Mesa, the team transformed a former events venue into a double-decker restaurant and bar featuring expansive, dog-friendly patios. The lower-level, dubbed The Cellar, was a space to play pool, sip a cocktail or see a live act.

When Quinn Dale and Leonarda Jonie performed at the brewery’s Cellar in January 2025, it sparked outrage. Dale’s act features material that is racially charged and politically incorrect, while Jonie has a history of racist and antisemitic social media posts. It’s unclear if the performances were open to the public or hosted as a private event, but members of neo-Nazi groups Arizona Action and White Lives Matter showed up outside the brewery and handed out fliers.

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In a statement on Facebook, which has since been deleted, the brewery apologized, noting that Dale provided the opening act. 12 West “didn’t do our due diligence” in investigating concerns raised about Jonie, the statement said.

“The views of the performers do not reflect the views of 12 West Brewing, and in no way do we support the presence of any sort of neo-Nazi groups around our business,” the statement from 12 West said. “Once alerted that there were people outside handing out materials and harassing guests, we immediately closed the gates and denied any entrance into the building. We absolutely do not support neo-Nazis, hate speech, white supremacy, misogyny, anti-LGBTQ+, or racism of any kind.”

A 12 West employee who worked the event – and who asked to remain anonymous when speaking to New Times in 2025 for fear of reprisals – questioned that point of view, given that the show was not immediately canceled.

Now, the space on Main Street sits idle while it readies for a new chapter.

12 West Brewing Co.

3000 E. Ray Road, Building 6, #110, Gilbert

