Elevated Midwest grill opens first Arizona location this month

North Phoenix diners can add a restaurant serving steaks and shrimp cocktails to the new options coming to the ever-expanding Paradise Valley Mall redevelopment. Harry & Izzy’s, an Indianapolis-born American grill, is set to open on Aug. 26.

A sister restaurant to the historic St. Elmo Steak House, Harry & Izzy’s has been a hotly anticipated addition to PV since it was announced last year. The grill-and-steakhouse hybrid will join 10 other restaurants and bars at the 100-acre development near Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard, which also includes shops, apartments and offices. This is the restaurant group’s first outpost outside Indiana.

The team will bring its elevated American fare and Midwestern hospitality to the Valley in just a few weeks. Diners can start reserving their tables online.

“We’ve built our brands around exceptional food, genuine hospitality and creating memorable experiences, and we’re honored to bring that tradition to Paradise Valley,” Craig Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary, the hospitality company behind the restaurant, said in a news announcement.

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Harry & Izzy’s seafood selections include a Maine lobster roll.

The BLT Wedge salad from Harry & Izzy’s.

Harry & Izzy’s serves a mix of causal American and steakhouse fare.

Harry & Izzy’s Lobster “Cargot” trades shellfish for snails.

Finish a meal at Harry & Izzy’s with its New York-style cheesecake.

What to expect at Harry & Izzy’s

The Phoenix restaurant will serve lunch, happy hour and dinner daily, plus weekend brunch. Harry & Izzy’s menu ranges from casual plates to more decadent dinners. That can mean a laid-back spread of salads and sandwiches or a splurgy meal featuring oysters, a New York strip finished with an orange brandy butter sauce and cheesecake.

The restaurant’s lunch combos nod to nearby hiking destinations. The Camelback, for example, includes the two-piece St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail, a choice of two sliders or a salmon filet, a choice of small Caesar salad or house salad and a side of fries.

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Weekend brunch features cast-iron cinnamon roll bites, a vegetable frittata and filet mignon Benedict.

The bar pours cocktails made with the Huse group’s Barkeep Vodka and Rare Saint Whiskey, wines and a taut draft list of local craft beer from Pedal Haus Brewing and Wren House Brewing Co.

The 8,300-square-foot restaurant will seat 340 diners and will include an expansive patio and outdoor bar facing a park that hosts live music and events. The upscale dining room boasts cozy curved booths, modern chandeliers and warm woodwork.

Harry & Izzy’s, an Indianapolis-born American grill, opens in Phoenix this month. Provided by Huse Culinary

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Harry & Izzy’s is named in tribute to lifelong friends Harry Roth and Izzy Rosen, who owned and operated St. Elmo Steak House for 39 years. In addition to this grill, the spirits brands and St. Elmo, Huse Culinary runs two other restaurant concepts and sells sauces and seasonings. Its ownership group includes Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

As Harry & Izzy’s readies to open, Huse hasn’t ruled out bringing more restaurants to the Valley in the future. By the end of this month, diners will have their first taste of Indianapolis.

“Opening Harry & Izzy’s in the Valley marks an exciting new chapter for our team and our family of restaurants,” Huse said.

Harry & Izzy’s

Opens. Aug. 26

12770 N. Tatum Blvd.