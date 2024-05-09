5 food and drinks events happening in metro Phoenix this weekend

This weekend, it’s time to honor some of those that matter the most. Mother’s Day is on Sunday and the holiday also coincides with appreciation weeks for teachers and nurses. Luckily, Phoenix restaurants are ready to celebrate with dining deals and specials geared toward these special folks. Check out these five food and drinks-filled events happening around the Valley this weekend.

Honor teachers and nurses

May 6-12

Various locationsMay is a month of gratitude – with Teacher Appreciation Week from May 6 to 10 and National Nurses Week from May 6 to 12. From May 6 to 10, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria will offer a 15% discount to teachers and nurses at its seven Valley locations. During that same timeframe, Mesquite Fresh Street Mex will offer 25% of meals for nurses, teachers and faculty when they show their work ID at checkout. Head to the Queen Creek Olive Mill for a pizza date night. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Pizza date night

May 8

25062 S. Meridian Road, Queen CreekJoin Queen Creek Olive Mill for a date night where you and your partner will don aprons and learn how to stretch, toss and bake pizza dough to make the perfect pie. The date night menu includes three courses and wine pairings. Tickets are $95 and may be purchased on Eventbrite.

AZ Beer Fest on the Course

May 11

17020 Hayden Road, Scottsdale The AZ Beer Fest on the Course is back. Held during the third round of the Carlisle Arizona Women’s Golf Classic at TPC Scottsdale, the festival will feature local brewers including Huss Brewing Co., Bone Haus Brewing, Phoenix Beer Co. and more. Brewers will pour samples for tournament spectators who are 21 years and older. Tournament tickets are $10 and may be purchased online.

Taste of Korea

May 11

11640 N. 19th Ave.This cultural festival and expo, hosted at Kingdom In The Valley Christian Church, will feature Korean and Asian street food, activities and interactive exhibitions. Grab Korean barbecue or a bubble tea and get immersed in the culture through music, games, crafts and more. This family-friendly event is free for all ages.

Treat mom to a prix fixe brunch at The Americano in Scottsdale. The Americano

Mother’s Day celebrations

May 11-12

Various locationsThere’s no shortage of ways to celebrate the moms in your life this Mother’s Day. Groove to the live DJ, play yard games and indulge at Mother’s Day brunch buffet at The Duce. The all-you-can-eat lineup includes an egg station, brown sugar bacon and biscuits and gravy. Moms get a free mimosa and coffee service will be provided by Caffio Espresso. Treat mom to a prix fixe brunch at The Americano that will feature entrees including eggs Benedict, ricotta waffles and avocado toast with king crab, as well as mimosa service and a bloody mary cart. Take your fur babies to #LOVEPUP Foundation’s Third Annual Dog Mom’s Day on May 11 at the Ashley Castle in Chandler. The event will feature tea, nibbles, treats and live string music.