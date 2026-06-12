Maynard James Keenan sued by business partner over Arizona gin venture

Tool’s Maynard James Keenan is being sued by a partner in his gin company.

A business partner of rock singer Maynard James Keenan has sued the musician in Maricopa County Superior Court, claiming he was forced out of a business venture in retaliation for filing formal complaints against the Tool lead singer over reported illegal conduct.

Plaintiff Dave Sanclement, one of four co-managers of the Arizona-based craft gin distillery company Potions that manufactures Thirteen Moons Gin, says Keenan and the two other co-managers conspired in bad faith to strip him of his role overseeing the daily operations of the company in retaliation for actions unrelated to their business.

“Defendants’ actions were in bad faith and committed solely as a means of retaliation and not for any legitimate business reason,” he said in the complaint filed Saturday.

Sanclemente says he was assigned the responsibility to oversee and manage the day-to-day operations of Potions by the company’s board of four co-managers, “given his qualifications for this role relative to the other members.”

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He further claims the promise to manage Potions’ daily operations was “a material reason” for his agreement to join the company and that investors relied on the company’s representation of his role when investing their money.

Sanclemente says the retaliation began after he filed a series of complaints about Keenan last fall over what he believed was illegal conduct. One month later, he said his three business partners, led by Keenan, stripped him of his responsibilities, banned him from the company’s headquarters and voided his consulting contract.

Additionally, he claims his co-managers refused to give him access to Potions’ books and records and denied him access to the company’s product and bank account. Sanclemente asserts he sent Potions multiple written requests to inspect the books and records but was denied.

Sanclemente claims Potions and its co-managers, including Keenan, violated the company’s operating agreement and Arizona law by wrongfully denying him access to Potions’ books and records and depriving him of the role he was promised and which investors relied on.

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He is asking the court for access to the books and records for inspection and copying, punitive damages and attorneys’ fees.

“Injustice can be avoided only by enforcement of defendants’ promise for plaintiff to manage and guide the day-to-day operations of the venture,” he said.

In addition to Keenan and Potions, Sanclemente names PotionG, the entity that makes Thirteen Moons Gin, as well as co-managers Tim White and Calvin Arnold, as defendants.

Representatives for the parties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In addition to being the lead singer for the band Tool, Keenan also performs with the bands A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Outside of his craft spirits business, Keenan owns Merkin Vineyards and Caduceus Cellars in Arizona.

This article was originally published by Courthouse News Service.