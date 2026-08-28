New high-end hotel to bring 4 restaurants to downtown Phoenix

A team of hotel dining veterans, including one who recently worked with celebrity chef Richard Blais to remake a Scottsdale resort’s restaurants, will launch four eateries from a new upscale hotel opening next month.

Denū Hotel & Spa is set to open on Sept. 16 on Adams Street and Central Avenue. The 236-room hotel will feature a rooftop pool, a Hammam-inspired spa experience and a signature live-fire restaurant, Sartén Kitchen & Bar.

“Denū gives us an incredible opportunity to create a culinary identity that feels distinctly our own,” Executive Chef Brad Romoff said in a news release. “With Sartén, we’re drawing inspiration from the flavors and traditions of the Southwest and Northern Mexico while creating an experience that is thoughtful, contemporary and full of character.”

Denū Hotel & Spa will open in downtown Phoenix on Sept. 16. Provided by Denū Hotel & Spa

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What to eat, drink at Denū Hotel & Spa

Romoff, Food and Beverage Director Anthony Fanella and Sous Chef Adam Cho crafted the hotel’s culinary lineup. Romoff most recently oversaw the kitchens at Hilton Phoenix Tapatio Cliffs Resort. Fanella directed food and beverage at the Grand Hyatt Scottsdale Resort during its dining transformation with Blais. Cho has worked at Great Wolf Lodge among other resorts.

At Sartén Kitchen & Bar, “every dish is shaped by fire, smoke, cast iron or embers,” the announcement said.

Those dishes include fire-roasted bone marrow with grilled sourdough and roasted salsa macha, Ceviche Verde with Sonoran citrus, elote with Tajín and crema and a 14-ounce prime ribeye marinated in citrus and ancho chile.

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Denū Hotel & Spa’s culinary team, from left, Sous Chef Adam Cho, Beverage Director Anthony Fanella and Executive Chef Brad Romoff. Provided by Denū Hotel & Spa

On the weekends, Sartén will host Gather Brunch. Designed for four to six diners to share, the feast includes warm pastries, seasonal fruit, artisan cheeses, a selection of shared plates and a chef’s seasonal sweet. Among those breakfast bakes is a cast iron cinnamon roll finished tableside with a pour of warm mesquite honey butter.

“My vision is to create food that feels memorable without being overcomplicated, giving guests something they’re excited to return to while building a team and culture that brings that experience to life consistently,” Romoff said.

Sartén’s bar will host happy hour and live music, and customers will be able to grab a bite and a cocktail at the bar or on an indoor-outdoor patio.

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Denū Hotel & Spa’s 17th floor features a pool and Nidos Rooftop Bar. Provided by Denū Hotel & Spa

The rest of the hotel’s dining lineup includes Nidos Rooftop Bar and Blend Café.

From Denū’s 17th floor, Nidos Rooftop Bar offers sunset views and serves shareable small plates and craft cocktails infused with Latin American and Mediterranean flavors.

Back on the hotel’s main level, Blend Café’s menu includes espresso and teas, pastries, bone broth and grab-and-go items. Customers will be able to order from a walk-up window on Adams Street or hang inside the cafe.

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Blend Cafe will serve espresso drinks, teas and baked goods. Provided by Denū Hotel & Spa

The hotel will also host food-focused events, such as seasonal chef dinners, wine and spirit collaborations and pet-friendly “Yappy Hours,” among others.

Valley diners are no strangers to hoteliers who seek to cater to locals and tourists alike. The team at Denū hopes to make its eateries and bars a destination for everyone at any time.

“Denū is designed to be the downtown place to gather,” Vista Murphy, the vice president of food and beverage for Pacific Hospitality Group, which owns the hotel, said in the release. “From morning coffee and casual daytime meetings to sunset rituals on the rooftop, chef-driven dinners, eclectic live music and community celebrations, our culinary program creates inviting experiences throughout the day and into the evening.”

Denū Hotel & Spa

Opens Sept. 16

1 E. Adams St.