2 new restaurants join incoming dining options at PV in North Phoenix

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A casual joint known for its burgers and a hip Japanese-inspired restaurant will join the ever-growing slate of dining options at PV.

Construction is in full swing at the massive site formerly home to the Paradise Valley Mall, located near the corner of Cactus Road and Tatum Boulevard in north Phoenix. The more than 100-acre site already features 10 restaurants, a grocery store, several shops, office space and apartments.

Four restaurants are still in the works, and representatives for the development announced two more on Thursday. Culinary Gangerster and Obon will join PV in 2027.

Here’s an update on every forthcoming restaurant.

Culinary Gangster is adding PV to its growing roster of restaurants. Culinary Gangster

Culinary Gangster Opening in 2027

The casual restaurant from father-and-son Ricky and Rocco Raschillo started as a food truck. With the addition of a new outpost at PV, it will expand to four locations around the Valley. Culinary Gangster opened its first brick-and-mortar in Scottsdale before expanding to Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row. The company is coming to Tempe this summer. At PV, the forthcoming 3,022 square-foot restaurant is “a scratch-made kitchen, chef-driven breakfast, lunch and dinner,” Ricky Raschillo said during Thursday’s tour. “Basically, all day, every day, full menu, and just healthy food but done the right way.” That all-day menu includes bowls, wraps, salads and sandwiches. The restaurant’s burgers are its signature offering, particularly the Spicy Gangster, named for the layers of heat from jalapenos, habanero sauce and a sweet chili sauce.

Obon Opening in 2027

Obon, the Tucson-born restaurant known for its ramen, sushi and inventive cocktails, will launch a third Valley location at PV. In addition to several satisfying soups and an array of sashimi and rolls, Obon features Japanese and Asian-inspired dishes such as bao, fried rice and teriyaki. The restaurant’s bar also offers beer, wine, sake and soju. The 4,250-square-foot space, like its other outposts, will offer a lively, design-forward feel.

Harry & Izzy’s faces PV’s park, a green space for live music and events. Sara Crocker

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Harry & Izzy’s Opening in August

Diners will soon be able to sample the signature shrimp cocktail from the Midwest American grill Harry & Izzy’s. The Indianapolis-based restaurant group Huse Culinary is behind the steakhouse, which also features upscale American grill eats for lunch, brunch, happy hour and dinner. An expansive bar and patio are notable highlights of the new 8,300-square-foot restaurant, which will face a park that hosts live music and events.

The Vig Opening in late summer

Daily specials and happy hour make The Vig a popular go-to for diners around the Valley. Its forthcoming location at PV, which is anticipated to open later this summer or early in the fall, spans 4,500 square feet, with about 3,500 of that comprising the patio. In addition to the local chain’s elevated pub bites and drinks, each location of The Vig boasts a neighborhood menu with unique features. The PV restaurant will be The Vig’s eighth Valley outpost, located on the corner of the PV greenspace, next door to Harry & Izzy’s.

Too Sweet Cakes will open a bakery in PV in 2027. It popped up in PV’s park, serving coffee and pastries, during a 2025 tour of the development. Sara Crocker

Too Sweet Cakes Opening in 2027

Pastry shop Too Sweet Cakes will launch its second Valley cafe at PV in 2027. The bakery is known for its flaky croissant-doughnut hybrids, as well as gluten-free and vegan options. The 1,700-square-foot bakery at PV will feature a walk-up window for coffee. Inside, guests will be able to watch the team decorate cakes while they order pastries, burritos and breakfast sandwiches.

Cala Opening in 2027

Diners will have to wait a bit longer to visit Cala at PV. The second location of the popular upscale Mediterranean eatery has been pushed back to next year. Cala comes from Clive Collective, the local hospitality group that helms The Americano, Tell Your Friends and Neon Spur. With this larger 6,500-square-foot restaurant, the group plans to expand its seasonal, coastal European-inspired menu.