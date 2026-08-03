This Scottsdale Mexican restaurant closed after three decades

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A long-running Old Town Scottsdale restaurant known for its charming patio shaded by pecan trees, homemade tortillas and ample tequila selection has closed. Old Town Tortilla Factory shuttered after serving Mexican fare from a historic adobe home at the corner of Main and 69th streets for 30 years.

“It is with much gratitude that we say goodbye to our restaurant that has been a gathering place for celebrations, special occasions, family dinners, date nights and countless memories,” read an announcement posted on social media on Friday.

The restaurant opened in Old Town in 1996. It quickly captivated diners with modern, upscale dishes such as its red chile pork chop, stuffed pollo margarita and warm tortillas, paired with more than 100 agave spirits. The idyllic setting — a 75-year-old converted home and expansive patio featuring a bubbling fountain topped with a roaring fire — complemented the Tortilla Factory’s fare.

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Now, after three decades, the restaurant sits idle.

Earlier this summer, the restaurant announced a monthlong hiatus, which started at the end of June and was originally scheduled to end today. Valley eateries often take a break during the slower summer months. With its announcement on Friday, it became clear that the Tortilla Factory would not come back.

The restaurant shared its appreciation for its customers “and allowing us to serve you over the years.” Tortilla Factory fans responded, sharing the memories and dismay on social media.

“I am devastated,” Crissy Moran wrote on Instagram with a crying emoji. “Your fresh tortillas and fancy butter will always be in my heart.”

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While fans reflect on their past visits to Old Town Tortilla Factory, the future of the space is less certain.

“It is an end of an era,” the restaurant’s post said, “and stay tuned for what is next.”

Old Town Tortilla Factory

6910 E. Main St., Scottsdale