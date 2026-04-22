‘I didn’t have a choice.’ Phoenix pizzeria forced to close after 52 years

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After more than five decades of serving East Coast-style pizza and slices in Phoenix, Raffaeles Pizza will soon close.

The pizzeria opened in 1974, and moved into its current home on 19th and Glendale avenues in 1978. The family-owned eatery has to leave the building because of plans to redevelop and expand a neighboring 7-Eleven, owner Billy Burns said. Raffaeles will serve its last pies at its Phoenix location on May 30.

The owner learned that the property was sold late last year. In March, he was notified that the pizzeria must vacate the building within 120 days. A representative from the city of Phoenix confirmed that an application to demolish and extend the convenience store has been submitted.

“It’s kind of hard to face the facts of having to shut down a business,” Burns said. “And not because I failed as a businessman, because I didn’t have a choice.”

A second location, in Glendale at Peoria and 59th avenues, remains open. When reached by phone from the Glendale location on Tuesday, Burns said the response has been overwhelming since the news broke.

“My phone hasn’t stopped,” he said.

The pizzeria, founded by Raffaele and Ann Aquino, became a neighborhood staple for customers to nosh on slices, stromboli and wings while the game played on a small TV in the background. A classic red cursive sign hangs from the terracotta-hued metal roof that hangs over the Phoenix shop. A red neon sign with a pepperoni slice promises “Hot Pizza.” Burns began working at the pizzeria when he was 15 and bought a stake in the restaurant five years later, in 2001. He took over the pizzeria entirely in 2009.

Burns continued the Aquinos’ legacy by opening the second Raffaeles in 2020. Three years later, The Washington Post named Raffaeles the best place in metro Phoenix for Sicilian-style slices. The owner is reckoning with closing a restaurant that’s been a constant for people in the area.

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“There’s a lot of heartbroken people,” Burns said. “It was a staple for so many years, people grew up there. There’s people that have been coming there for all 52 years.”

Raffaeles Pizza has served Phoenix diners since 1974. Its oldest location will close on May 30. Raffaeles Pizza

Raffaeles fans share their memories

In addition to customers sharing their stories in person, fans have recounted their memories and favorite orders on Facebook.

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“This was my go 2 for strombolis,” Thomas Robledo wrote.

Others joined in his chorus, praising the restaurant’s New York-style pizzas, with Charlene Hillis commenting that Raffaeles is her “favorite pizza of all time.”

While there was sadness at the loss of a long-running, family-owned restaurant, most shared their gratitude that they could still find Raffaelles in the Valley.

“That corner won’t be the same!” Jennifer Smith shared. “Everyone will have to come to the location at 59th and Peoria.”

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Though Burns is still deciding how to send off the pizzeria, he plans to hold onto the equipment until he or one of his three children want to take the reins of another restaurant. The Phoenix restaurant’s pizzaiolo and manager will move to the Glendale location. Classic memorabilia from the shop, including photos with Phoenix Suns players, a signed photo from the Reagans, and other tchotchkes, will get dedicated space in Glendale, too.

The owner shared his gratitude for the customers who kept the Phoenix pizzeria going for 52 years and pitched the upside of visiting Raffaeles’ remaining location: 100 seats, more TVs and a full bar.

“Even though we’re not going to be (in Phoenix) no more, we got the new location and same ovens,” he said. “Same products, same people and just a little bit of a bigger restaurant with a lot more amenities.”