Restaurants

Popular fried chicken chain Bojangles opens first Arizona location

Crispy chicken, a biscuit theater and plenty of sweet tea are in store.
By Sara CrockerJuly 20, 2026
Two women sit at a booth in Bojangles filled with trays of food and drinks.
Bojangles, the Carolina chain known for fried chicken and biscuits, is now open in Gilbert.

Provided by Bojangles
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It’s officially “Bo’ Time” for fried chicken and biscuits in the Valley. After pushing off its opening a week, Bojangles, the popular Carolina fast food joint, is now open in Gilbert.

Bojangles debut Arizona store, at Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street, started serving diners at 5 a.m. Customers who visit today can enter for a chance to win a year of free breakfast.

“We are ecstatic about introducing Bojangles to Phoenix and bringing our unique Southern charm to the market,” Jeanette Davis, a senior vice president of franchise operator LV Petroleum, said in a press release.

In March 2024, Bojangles announced plans to expand into Arizona, with 20 restaurants anticipated to open across the Valley. The chain started in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has grown to include 880 restaurants in 24 states.

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We learned that two of those restaurants would be located in Phoenix and Gilbert in 2025. A second location in Avondale on Indian School Road just east of 99th Avenue will open in the coming year, a Bojangles spokesperson shared via email.

In Gilbert, diners can watch staff make Bojangles’ signature bake from its “biscuit theater.” In addition to chicken and biscuits, the fast-food chain serves crispy chicken sandwiches, salads and Southern “fixins,” including dirty rice, macaroni and cheese and Cajun pinto beans. Diners can complete their meal with a sweet tea and a handheld sweet potato pie.

Take a look inside the Gilbert Bojangles

  • A Bojangles mascot and chef sit at a table in the Gilbert restaurant.
    The Southern chain announced its plans to expand to Arizona in 2024.
  • A sign at Bojangles announces "It's Bo Time in Gilbert."
    Bojangles launched in Charlotte, North Carolina, in 1977.
  • Two women hold Bojangles branded tote bags.
    The Gilbert Bojangles is the first of 20 planned in Arizona.
  • The exterior of a Bojangles in Gilbert.
    Arizona’s first Bojangles is in Gilbert, at Val Vista Drive and Melrose Street.

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Bojangles

Now open
3765 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert

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Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.

sara.crocker@newtimes.com

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