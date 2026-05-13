Restaurants

Popular Scottsdale restaurant has abruptly closed. What to know

Customers showed up for dinner to find "closed" signs taped to the glass doors.
By Sara CrockerMay 13, 2026
A sign reading "restaurant closed" pinned instead the menu display case of Francine.
Francine, the popular coastal Mediterranean restaurant in Scottsdale, has closed.

Sara Crocker
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Francine, the popular Mediterranean-inspired restaurant at Scottsdale Fashion Square, has abruptly closed.

On Tuesday, calls to the restaurant went unanswered. A comment on the restaurant’s last Instagram post, “Rumors yall closed up shop with no notice???” hung in the thread with no response. 

At the elegant limewashed-brick eatery, which recalls a French country manse, the lights were on inside, casting a warm glow over neatly arranged tables and chairs. On a normal day, the restaurant would be bubbling with happy hour revelers and early dinner guests. Instead, every seat was empty. 

“RESTAURANT CLOSED,” read signs hung on the glass doors and in the outdoor cabinet that previously displayed Francine’s menu. Below that, in smaller font, the signs added, “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

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A valet stationed at the circular drive in front of the restaurant said he’d learned of the closure on Tuesday from a former employee. Phoenix New Times has reached out to the restaurant and the mall for comment.

The bar area at Francine.

Jackie Mercandetti

Restaurateur Laurent Halasz opened Francine at Goldwater Boulevard and Fashion Square Drive in 2020. Serving coastal French fare in a charming setting, Francine quickly settled into its 5,000-square-foot space in the mall’s luxury wing close to Nobu, Toca Madera and Ocean 44. 

The restaurant was among New Times’ Best New Restaurants of 2020 and its Best French Restaurant in 2021. Over the years, Francine has remained one of our favorite places to eat in Scottsdale for its luxe happy hour or a celebratory meal. 

Now, diners will have to go elsewhere. The flurry of new, high-end restaurants arriving at Fashion Square means they won’t have to look too far. The future of Francine’s prime space, meanwhile, is unclear.

Francine

4710 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale

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Sara Crocker is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where she focuses primarily on food. She began freelancing for New Times in July 2022 and joined the staff in February 2023. Prior to New Times, Sara worked for publications such as The Denver Post, Phoenix Magazine, Phoenix Home & Garden and Colorado Life Magazine. When she’s not reporting on the Valley’s dining scene, Sara brews beer at home and is an avid cook.

sara.crocker@newtimes.com

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