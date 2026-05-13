Popular Scottsdale restaurant has abruptly closed. What to know

Francine, the popular Mediterranean-inspired restaurant at Scottsdale Fashion Square, has abruptly closed.

On Tuesday, calls to the restaurant went unanswered. A comment on the restaurant’s last Instagram post, “Rumors yall closed up shop with no notice???” hung in the thread with no response.

At the elegant limewashed-brick eatery, which recalls a French country manse, the lights were on inside, casting a warm glow over neatly arranged tables and chairs. On a normal day, the restaurant would be bubbling with happy hour revelers and early dinner guests. Instead, every seat was empty.

“RESTAURANT CLOSED,” read signs hung on the glass doors and in the outdoor cabinet that previously displayed Francine’s menu. Below that, in smaller font, the signs added, “We apologize for any inconvenience.”

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A valet stationed at the circular drive in front of the restaurant said he’d learned of the closure on Tuesday from a former employee. Phoenix New Times has reached out to the restaurant and the mall for comment.

The bar area at Francine. Jackie Mercandetti

Restaurateur Laurent Halasz opened Francine at Goldwater Boulevard and Fashion Square Drive in 2020. Serving coastal French fare in a charming setting, Francine quickly settled into its 5,000-square-foot space in the mall’s luxury wing close to Nobu, Toca Madera and Ocean 44.

The restaurant was among New Times’ Best New Restaurants of 2020 and its Best French Restaurant in 2021. Over the years, Francine has remained one of our favorite places to eat in Scottsdale for its luxe happy hour or a celebratory meal.

Now, diners will have to go elsewhere. The flurry of new, high-end restaurants arriving at Fashion Square means they won’t have to look too far. The future of Francine’s prime space, meanwhile, is unclear.

Francine

4710 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale