‘Not your daddy’s’ steakhouse chain opens second Valley location

Steakhouses can often be stuffy. But one vibe-dining destination, self-described as “not your daddy’s” steakhouse, set out to change that. Now, the international chain has arrived in downtown Phoenix.

STK Steakhouse opened its second Valley location on Washington and Second streets on Tuesday, just about a block from Mortgage Matchup Center. The massive restaurant seats up to 500 guests and features a large central bar and lounge. STK has leaned into the fun with its private dining rooms, with one featuring a game room with a mini bowling alley.

“This city continues to evolve into a major destination for hospitality, sports, entertainment and nightlife, and we saw a real opportunity to create a space that reflects that energy,” Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, president and CEO of The ONE Group Hospitality, said in a press release. “We wanted this location to feel distinctly connected to Phoenix while still delivering the signature atmosphere and experience guests know and love from STK.”

What to expect at STK Phoenix

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This new downtown STK location boasts an energetic nightlife atmosphere and classic steakhouse dishes. Start with Wagyu sliders, jalapeno-pickled shrimp cocktail or a seafood tower before tucking into a dry-aged steak, rack of lamb or miso-glazed Chilean sea bass.

STK offers butters, sauces and seafood to top its steaks, and sides of truffle fries, creamed spinach and crispy Brussels sprouts to pair with any premium cut. Cap off the meal with a slice of cheesecake topped with raspberry coulis and berries.

The bar features a large selection of beers and wines, available by the glass or bottle. Or opt for one of STK’s classic-leaning cocktails. The menu includes an espresso martini, a spiced watermelon margarita and Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned, made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, Madagascar vanilla and toasted almond bitters.

Last year, the original Arizona location of STK moved from Old Town Scottsdale’s waterfront to the former home of RA Sushi, another concept from The ONE Group. The steakhouse, located on the southeast corner of Scottsdale Road and First Street, started serving customers in November.

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Now, Scottsdale’s STK has a sibling in the heart of Phoenix.

“Downtown Phoenix has incredible momentum right now,” Hilario said in the release, “and we’re excited to officially bring STK to the neighborhood.”

STK Steakhouse

201 E. Washington St., #114

3815 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale