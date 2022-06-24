Cannabis Film Guide Provides 5 Perfect Pairings for Summer

Welcome to summer. While the great outdoors beckon elsewhere, we city folk of Phoenix stick to the OK indoors with its refreshing air conditioning, cool water, and never-ending supply of screen-based entertainment. What better way to enjoy time inside than with a good movie and some high-quality weed?Here are our picks for five pairings of film and cannabis for lazy summer days. Whether you are on summer vacation or just looking to unwind after a hot day, these choices are worth tuning in to the next time you’re ready to melt into the couch.

1. Spaceballs and Death Star

Everything Everywhere All at Once and GG #4

Where to watch: YouTube