Cannabis Film Guide Provides 5 Perfect Pairings for Summer

Here are our picks for five pairings of film and cannabis for lazy summer days. Whether you are on summer vacation or just looking to unwind after a hot day, these choices are worth tuning in to the next time you’re ready to melt into the couch.
1. Spaceballs and Death Star
Where to Buy: Giving Tree
Our list begins with a classic, Spaceballs, paired with the dank and skunky Death Star. Death Star is an indica-dominant strain, derived from a cross between Sensi Star and Sour Diesel. The effects of Death Star are relaxing and euphoric — perfect for cracking up on the couch. Not unlike its namesake, Death Star leaves people blasted in its wake and bake. However, those brave enough to be on the receiving end of Death Star are known to hit ludicrous speed and travel the galaxy in a Winnebago with their favorite Mog. Like any great strain, Death Star sends smokers straight to plaid. Do yourself a favor: Roll up some Death Star, grab a slice, and blast off with Spaceballs. May the Schwartz be with you.
Everything Everywhere All at Once and GG #4
Where to watch: YouTube
Everything Everywhere All at Once is an interdimensional therapy session of a film that invites viewers to question the completeness of their reality and ponder the multiverse. For a film as action-packed, hilarious, and introspective as Everything Everywhere All at Once, we need a strain that can keep up.
Enter GG #4 (aka Gorilla Glue, GG4) — a potent sativa-dominant hybrid strain with a storied lineage tied to Sour Diesel, Sour Dubb, Chem’s Sister, and Chocolate Diesel. The strain induces an envelope-filter-like buzz that tickles the brain and glues the body — frequently to the couch. GG4 pairs perfectly with the exciting visual effects, entangled storylines, comedy, and poetic truth of Everything Everywhere All at Once. Remember, your highest potential could come from your lowest iteration. Now go get stoned.
The Holy Mountain and Headband
Where to Watch: Apple TV+
Where to Buy: Nirvana Center
The Holy Mountain is Chilean director Alejandro Jodorowsky’s 1973 surrealistic vision. The film follows “The Thief” as he struggles through life, eventually meeting The Alchemist, played by Jodorowsky. The Holy Mountain playfully dances with religious and occult themes and imagery, creating an alchemic ritual of its own. The Thief and seven others train with The Alchemist to ascend the Mountain of Immortals, and they learn deeper lessons along the way. Viewers may recognize some of the film’s famous set designs from popularized stills.
Much like The Alchemist in The Holy Mountain, Headband crowns its disciples with the timeless wisdom of peace and creativity. Headband is the classic cross of OG Kush and Sour Diesel, so count on it to bring equal parts relaxation and pep as you watch the mystical, visual wonder that is The Holy Mountain.
Rent this next: Poesia sin fin (Spanish for Endless Poetry)
Friday and OG Kush
Where to Buy: Nature’s Wonder
It’s time now for two quintessential '90s Los Angeles classics. There is just something great about Friday. Maybe it’s the all-star cast, maybe it’s the sweet '90s nostalgia, or maybe just it’s Mrs. Parker, but Friday rips. The 1995 favorite tells a tale as old as time — one of neighborhood dynamics, growing up, responsibility, and of course, Mary Jane.
Much like Friday, OG Kush is a legendary throwback. The story of OG Kush is fascinating, dense, and just as sticky as her buds. OG Kush as we know it began with a Florida grower perfecting his signature strain. His friends called the strain “Kush Berries,” simply because of how the plant looked, rather than as a nod to its lineage. Eventually, the name shortened to “Kush,” and Josh D famously brought the plant to L.A. Word spread around that Kush was the stuff to get, and the rest is history. It is entirely possible that Smokey had some Kush on him (if he wasn’t smoking mids), though he does tell Craig to not sweat the chronic — another common misnomer of the time. Today, OG Kush comes in many forms from many growers, all offering their take on a strain that consistently delivers herbal bliss, toothy grins, and a gentle buzz.
The French Dispatch and Sour Diesel
Where to buy: Harvest HOC
In his most recent cinematic venture, Wes Anderson takes viewers to Ennui, France, the fictional setting of The French Dispatch, to explore five stories written by American reporters who live and work there as correspondents.
The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is director-writer Wes Anderson in full form — meticulous, rich, and utterly charming. Tilda Swinton, who plays an eccentric art critic in the film, describes The French Dispatch as Anderson’s “love letter to journalism.” The film also pays duteous respects to many forms of art and storytelling, including, of course, French cinema.
Sour Diesel is a sativa strain well known for its energizing and heady buzz. The strain often induces daydream-like creativity and wonder. It is ideal for chatty, late-night smoke sessions discussing art, politics, and other areas of life. Sour Diesel will not stick you to the couch, but rather it provides clear, ecstatic joie de vivre, if you will.
For a film like The French Dispatch, you may want to include black coffee and perhaps roll your SD in a French spliff. There is a lot going on in this film, and there are plenty of wonderful minor details to absorb. Viewers will want their creativity, pep, and awareness on high alert.
Keen readers will notice that Sour Diesel is mentioned in nearly every pairing in this article, and that’s by no mistake. Sour Diesel is perfect for watching movies. It’s a giggly, peppy strain that’s perfect for appreciating long-form art, like films and concerts. Unless you are looking for an indica-induced couch coma, Sour Diesel is always a smart choice for the movies. Don’t forget the popcorn.