Errl Cup is back! What to know about the biannual Valley weed festival

The Errl Cup, the Valley’s biggest biannual free cannabis festival, returns to Mesa on Oct. 5 and 6.
Jay Neri and Jim Morrison co-founded Errl Cup in 2015, conceiving of it as a way to honor Morrison’s sister, who died of multiple sclerosis. Morrison told Phoenix New Times the $10,000 medication she spent wasn’t worth it, leading her to try medical marijuana. But even then, she had difficulty finding quality cannabis.
So, Errl Cup was created in her honor to help weed customers get more insight and education on products, all of which are free.
“We just kind of are doing it to get people education on what’s available out there,” Neri told New Times in February. “We ain’t making no money.”
The Errl Cup has changed quite a bit since recreational use became legal in 2020. Last years, Morrison said recreational users now make up 60% of the crowd. And Neri said attendance has grown from about 1,000 people the first year to 10,000, while the number of vendors has jumped from 20 to 60, with some manning multiple booths.
In addition to snagging free weed, Errl Cup attendees will have a chance to see the event’s famous THC-consuming contests, such as the Bong War, the Edible War, the Vape War and, of course, the Errl War. Awards also are given out to vendors with superior products.
Here’s what to know if you plan to attend.
How to register
Register online through Errl Cup's website.
Location
This fall’s Errl Cup will be held at the Thompson Event Center, located at 1901 N. Alma School Rd. in Mesa, just north of Loop 202. The venue also is known as Scarizona Scaregrounds during the Halloween season.
The event is outdoors, so a hat and sunglasses are advised. The expected high on both days is 107 degrees.
Tickets, hours and admission
The Errl Cup runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, though entrance times are staggered. For both days, the following people can enter at the following times:
9 a.m.: Attendees with VIP tickets ($75 per day), as well as veterans and people with disabilities
10 a.m.: Medical marijuana cardholders (free entrance but SOLD OUT)
11 a.m.: Folks with fast passes ($25 per day)
Noon: Everyone else (free entrance)
VIP tickets give attendees access to a special section to hang out with bongs and rigs, but all cannabis is handed out in the same area.
Organizers encourage attendees to catch a ride to the event or take mass transit. Parking is available at the venue for $20 per vehicle or for free at 1146 N. Alma School Rd., where a shuttle will take people to and from Errl Cup.
Security
Attendees must go through a metal detector and have their bags and backpacks searched. Those bringing a clear bag will move through a quicker line. Weapons of any kind, any illegal substances, non-service dogs and outside food and drink are prohibited, although attendees can bring in two sealed water bottles per person.
Age requirements
Any adult who is at least 21 years old, or 18 with a medical marijuana card from states where it is legal, can attend. You’ll just need a government-issued ID, and if you’re a medical patient, your card.
No children are allowed.
Can I bring cannabis?
The sale of outside products is not allowed, but attendees may bring outside cannabis in small amounts for personal use. That includes flower, sealed packages of edibles, vapes and even dab rigs. But vendors will also hand out free products, which you can take home.
Food and drink
Got a case of the munchies? Food trucks will be on-site, with an array of options that include soul food, jerk chicken, fry bread, tacos, barbeque, pizza, burgers and more. Nonalcoholic beverages such as water, juice, soda and energy drinks will be available for sale. No alcohol is available at the event.
Live music
An outdoor stage will host sets from local bands, rappers and comedians. The VIP area will have a DJ.
Vendors
There will be about 100 booths at Errl Cup, 60 to 70 of which showcase brands and dispensaries, according to Morrison. Many vendors are small local businesses in their early stages, including smoke shops, retailers, artisans and more.
Some booths will allow attendees to sample free cannabis, ranging from flower to concentrates, while others will be selling bongs, glassware, clothing and jewelry related to cannabis in one way or another.
Games and Wars
Competitions will take place on both Saturday and Sunday. Each single-elimination tournament features 32 participants who try to smoke (Bong War), vape (Vape War) or dab (Errl War) their cannabis faster than their opponent. There also will be an Edible War contest in which competitors do a cognitive test by playing a game.
The winners receive a championship chain with the date of their victory. Even if you aren’t participating, the events are fun to watch.
Awards
Awards in 37 categories of cannabis products — including various strains of flower, concentrate, oils and edibles — will be up for grabs. Winners are selected following evaluation by Errl Cup judges and lab tests that analyze quality. Judge surveys account 75% of the score, with the lab results accounting for the rest.
Flower and concentrate winners will be announced Sunday, while all other winners will be announced on Saturday.
Becoming a judge
Judges for this year’s event have already been chosen, but people who are interested in being judges at future Errl Cups can sign up through the website and fill out a short questionnaire. There is a blind drawing for judge slots for people who provide their email. Judges receive kits from Errl Cup organizers, which feature a mix of products up for awards.
Sponsors
The event’s main sponsors are Dime Industries, Halo, Mint Cannabis, JARS, Mohave Cannabis, Bud Bros, Arise, WeedMaps and Sublime.