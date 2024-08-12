Drink weed, not your calories: Cannabis beverage CQ coming to Arizona

Cannabis Quencher, the trailblazing cannabis beverage brand from California, has its sights set on new territory. By next month, CQ drinks will be on shelves in Arizona, joining a select few cannabis beverages already available.
Arizonans can look forward to cannabis-infused beverages in flavors such as strawberry lemonade, berry lime and mango lemonade, offered as THC and hybrid THC-CBD drinks with a tropical twist. CQ is rolling out 2-ounce beverage shots in indica, sativa and hybrid varieties, made with real fruit juice and organic ingredients. The company’s award-winning cannabis-infused CQ Cola, which won second place at the Illinois Cannabis Cup, also will be available in the Grand Canyon State.
CQ said its products, which run from $10 for the shots to $20 for CQ Cola, will be offered at select dispensaries as soon as late August. The participating dispensaries have not yet been announced.
“CQ always wins the taste test. It isn’t the cheapest; it’s the best,” CQ founder Kenny Morrison said in an interview with Phoenix New Times.
Morrison, a pioneer in California’s early cannabis legalization efforts, collaborated with the first legal dispensaries in Los Angeles in 2008 before establishing his own edibles company. Following successful expansions into other cannabis-friendly states, CQ achieved a significant milestone in 2016 by selling its first million bottles.
CQ’s infused beverages undergo rigorous lab testing and are crafted with hand-selected botanical terpenes, inspired by iconic strains such as OG Kush and Sage, which were foundational during the early days of cannabis legalization.
In addition to cannabis-infused beverages, CQ offers low-dose seltzer juices for those looking for an alternative to alcohol. These seltzers are available nationwide through the company's website. According to Morrison, “Eighty percent of our seltzer fans are new to cannabis.”
One of CQ’s mottos is “Take a break from booze, not your social life,” which the company hopes resonates with consumers seeking a nonalcoholic alternative buzz. Thanks to the beverages' precise dosing, they appeal to both everyday consumers and first-time users.
“Our customers range from busy moms to seasoned smokers, and we incorporate wellness and inclusivity with our products,” Morrison said.