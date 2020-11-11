5 Places To Snag a CBD-Infused Drink in Metro Phoenix

CBD-infused drinks are a thing, people — and these anxiety-reducing treats are only going to get more popular.

The Valley is already on board with the trend, boasting several businesses that offer cocktails, coffee, lattes, and growlers with CBD mixed in. We're not far off from being able to pull off whatever the CBD-infused version of a barhop is. Until then, here are five places in the Valley to check out.

Bitters Bar & Food

1455 North Scottsdale Road, #115, Scottsdale

Erika Rode, owner of Bitters Bar & Food, serves a "Cheech and Chong" — a blend of cannabis-infused vodka, green tea, chartreuse, lime, and house-made smoked sage syrup. The cocktail is served in bong flutes and is $16. If this cocktail isn't your jam, there are plenty of other options: an old-fashioned, mules, and margaritas.

EXPAND Sip Coffee & Beer offers the choice of a CBD cactus liquor growler or nitro brew growler. John Chakravarty

Hash Kitchen

Multiple Locations

Consider appealing to your boozy sweet tooth with a vanilla latte or a Reese's Butter Cup cold brew, both infused with CBD, from Hash Kitchen. These drinks are $11 each and are made with Cactus Licker cold brew, sourced locally. The Reeses Peanut Butter Cup is a combo of peanut butter Skrewball whiskey, cold brew, chocolate liqueur, whipped cream, and Reese's crumble. If you enjoy vodka, the latte has vanilla vodka, cold brew, milk cinnamon cream liqueur, vanilla cookie, and wafer dust.

Isabella's Kitchen

8623 East Thompson Peak Parkway, Scottsdale

CBD doesn't always have to be blended with a cold brew or cocktail. If you want it straight up, try Isabella Kitchen's CBD and a shot. For $11, guests can purchase CBD-infused sparkling water with lemon-lime liqueur. If you prefer to dine at the restaurant, you can sit outdoors on the patio and enjoy the view of the mountains and the golf course.

Sip Coffee & Beer

Multiple Locations

If you're looking for a casual vibe and something a little different from your coffee stop, both locations of Sip Coffee & Brew offer a variety of CBD-infused drinks. A CBD cold nitro brew coffee is $5 for a cup, or you can get a whole growler of the stuff for $19. Curbside and pickup are also available.

Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Company

835 North Gilbert Road, #101, Gilbert

At Sweetz Cold Brew Coffee Company, guests have the option to add CBD to the drink of their choice, whether it's coffee, smoothies, or a few other drinks. Owner Emily Barton believes in the medicinal impact of infusing drinks and introduced CBD oil to the menu a year ago. Small bites to accompany your drink are available starting at $4.