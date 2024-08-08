 Could Arizona be next to legalize psilocybin mushrooms? | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Mushroom laws are fueling psychedelic comeback. Is Arizona next?

Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill legalizing psilocybin therapy. But the state is still funding clinical research into the drug.
August 8, 2024
More states, including Arizona, could pass laws legalizing magic mushrooms — which contain the psychedelic compound psilocybin — in the coming years.
More states, including Arizona, could pass laws legalizing magic mushrooms — which contain the psychedelic compound psilocybin — in the coming years. Evan Semón

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $8,500. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$8,500
$700
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

An operations manager finds relief from her depression with the help of psilocybin, the primary psychoactive component of “magic mushrooms.” A veteran conquers his post-traumatic stress disorder through therapy using MDMA, a synthetic compound known on the street as “ecstasy” or “molly.” A stay-at-home mom tries LSD, otherwise known as acid, for her anxiety.

Nearly every day, such stories appear about the healing potential of psychedelic drugs.

These stories reflect a so-called “psychedelic renaissance” of the moment — a new interest in the drugs most often associated with 1960s counterculture, but now put to therapeutic rather than recreational ends.

A handful of states, spearheaded by Oregon and Colorado, are leading the way for the legalized use of various naturally occurring psychedelic compounds. In 2020, Oregonians passed Measure 109, which legalized the supervised use of psilocybin and established a novel system for its manufacturing and consumption.

And in 2022, Coloradans passed Proposition 122, the Natural Medicine Health Act, which created a psilocybin program similar to Oregon’s. So far, Oregon and Colorado are the only states that have enacted such programs, but many other states are considering bills that would do so.

As a drug researcher, I have been conducting interviews with psilocybin facilitators, service center owners, manufacturers, researchers and policymakers in Oregon. My goal is to get their perspectives on the benefits and drawbacks of their state’s model for psilocybin legalization.

click to enlarge mushrooms
So far, only Oregon and Colorado have legalized psilocybin in any form.
Alan Rockefeller/CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons

Adult, not medical, use

Oregon’s Measure 109 instituted a strict “adult use” program, meaning that anyone 21 years of age or older can access psilocybin treatment without any medical diagnosis.

Under this program, consumers must purchase psilocybin through a state-licensed service center, where they must also ingest it in the presence of a state-licensed facilitator. Facilitators are licensed through state-approved training institutes and do not need any specific medical background. Only natural, mushroom-derived psilocybin — as opposed to the synthetic psilocybin that pharmaceutical companies like Compass Pathways are developing — is allowed. The first class of facilitators graduated in spring 2023, and the first service center opened that summer.

The licensing process for facilitators is not onerous — one must have a high school diploma or equivalent and a relatively clean criminal background, and must complete a 160-hour, state-approved training, which includes 40 hours of hands-on experience. This ease of obtaining a license to practice was by design: Measure 109’s architects wanted to make room for people from a variety of backgrounds to become facilitators. “Certain people are amazing at what they do, and school might not be the pathway for them,” one facilitator told me.

Still, many service center owners and facilitators feel that additional credentials or training would be useful. One of my interviewees suggested that some courses in the required training could be taught by a psychiatrist or neurologist, since many clients who come in for psilocybin services have existing mental health diagnoses and already may be taking a variety of psychopharmaceutical medications.

What psilocybin costs

As everyone I interviewed recognized, the primary problem with the Oregon model has to do with cost. It is estimated that the average journey costs about $1,500. That includes $500-$2,000 for the facilitator, $300-$600 for the room, and $150-$200 for the psilocybin itself. For more intensive facilitation at pricier facilities, costs can be upward of $5,000 per journey.

Part of the exorbitant cost lies in startup fees, which are significant. The architects of Measure 109 wanted the state’s psilocybin services office to be self-funded. As a result, annual license fees for facilitators ($2,000 per year), service centers ($10,000 per year) and manufacturers ($10,000 per year) are relatively high. Special manufacturing equipment and high taxes further increase costs.

All of this translates to higher prices for consumers, who have not flocked to psilocybin service centers at the expected volume. The overwhelming majority of psilocybin treatment clients come from out of state, possibly due to the fact that most Oregonians can easily procure psilocybin at a lower cost outside of the legal market.

One service center owner told me: “We don’t have a really scalable or profitable model. It’s very labor-intensive on the facilitator side. Investors are typically looking to make five times their money, and they don’t see how that can happen with the way the current industry is structured.”

click to enlarge Katie Hobbs, Arizona Governor
Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a law that would have legalized psilocybin treatment centers, but preserved funding for clinical research on the drug.
Elias Weiss

Other state paths for psilocybin legalization

The second state psilocybin program to come online will be in Colorado, where the Natural Medicine Health Act was passed in 2022.

For now, “natural medicine” for legal treatment refers only to psilocybin, but the act could be expanded in the future to include DMT, ibogaine and mescaline, other naturally derived psychedelic drugs.

In contrast to Oregon’s program, which created a single facilitator license, Colorado’s Prop 122 establishes a tiered approach to facilitator licensing, with one path for those with clinical degrees and one for those without. Prop 122 also decriminalized the possession, use, cultivation, manufacturing and even sharing of natural medicine for “personal use.”

Other states have considered similar programs, but none have yet passed into law. Two psychedelic bills recently failed in California. In Arizona, Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill in June 2024 that would have allowed psilocybin treatment and testing in the state. The bill was sponsored by Republican Senator T.J. Shope. However, funding for clinical psilocybin research was preserved in the Arizona state budget.

For the most part, however, such bills have support on both sides of the aisle, which is one indication that state-level psilocybin legislation is likely to advance in the coming years. This will happen in tandem with developments at the Food and Drug Administration, which has already granted multiple psychedelic drugs “breakthrough therapy” status, a designation that accelerates the drug development and review process.

Developments at the FDA

Large pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson are investing in psychedelic drug development, but the nascent industry is really being driven by smaller market disruptors like Compass and MindMed, both of which are seeking FDA approval for their own patented psychedelic formulations.

Many experts in the industry believe that the FDA will approve certain psychedelic drugs, including synthetic psilocybin, in the coming years. As the Oregon and Colorado programs only work with natural substances, and as any FDA-approved psychedelics would likely only be able to be prescribed by medical professionals, synthetic psilocybin would not be used at service centers under present law.

The development of the market for potentially FDA-approved psychedelics thus represents a parallel track for the psychedelic renaissance. Some of my interviewees predicted eventual conflict between the state-level legalization track and that of FDA-approved drugs, but my research suggests that this conflict will not come to a head for many years.The Conversation

Benjamin Y. Fong, Drug Researcher and Honors Faculty Fellow, Arizona State University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Phoenix New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Arizona poised to provide MDMA therapy to first responders with PTSD

Drugs

Arizona poised to provide MDMA therapy to first responders with PTSD

By Isabelle Marceles | Cronkite News
Move over, shrooms: Americans are most curious about this psychedelic

Marijuana

Move over, shrooms: Americans are most curious about this psychedelic

By Zach Buchanan
Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

Food & Drink News

Din Tai Fung is coming to Scottsdale

By Tirion Boan
Chandler building first new affordable housing in more than 50 years

Chandler

Chandler building first new affordable housing in more than 50 years

By Noah Cullen
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation