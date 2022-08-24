The Super Bowl Shuffle to The Mint

"When I moved out here to Arizona, I got my medical marijuana license. I've been exclusively using that since, and my body feels a hell of a lot better. It's a medicinal herb. We're supposed to be using it. My mind is a lot clearer. It's done me wonders," McMahon told the podcast.

Turley was an offensive tackle for the New Orleans Saints, St. Louis Rams, and the Kansas City Chiefs. He retired in 2007 and got into music. Admittedly hooked on opioids and other prescription meds, Turley quit with the help of cannabis. He parlayed his love for the plant into a "canna biz" and co-opened Shango, a budding dispensary in Moreno Valley, California, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

"Kyle Turley and his bad boy attitude on the field is now focused on growing his cannabis brands," Molina said.