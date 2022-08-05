Five Ways to Enjoy Your Herb

One of the best things about cannabis is its versatility. Every day, weed fans around the world enjoy both THC and CBD products in various forms. In this article, we’re highlighting the five most popular ways to enjoy marijuana.
Edibles
Whether you like baked goods, gummies, or even salt to sprinkle on your dinner, there are many great edible THC and CBD options to enjoy.
Edibles are convenient and highly satisfying. It’s always good to pace yourself, especially early on in your journey with edibles. People often claim to not feel anything after first eating edibles and are sometimes inclined to consume more. The results don’t always go as planned, however, as edibles can take up to 30 and 60 minutes to kick in.
Cannabis Tinctures
Tinctures are created by soaking decarboxylated cannabis flower in alcohol for several days to a few weeks and then straining the mixture into a tincture bottle. Tincture bottles often come with a dropper to allow for easy dosing precision. Like edibles, tinctures allow users to enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD orally, discreetly, and on the go. Try adding a cannabis tincture to your next iced tea or evening drink.
Cannabis Oils
Another way to consume THC and CBD is cannabis oil. These oils are made by lightly heating decarboxylated cannabis flower in a carrier oil (MCT oil, coconut oil, olive oil, etc.) for 30 to 60 minutes, straining the mixture into a jar, and storing the cannabis oil in a cool location. Mix the oil in with your coffee, salads, or other foods. Cannabis oil is also often used topically.
Flower
Here we walk the stoner’s hall of preference. On our right is the tried-and-true joint alongside the crowd-pleasing blunt. On our left are bowls, bubblers, and steamrollers galore, and up ahead there are bongs of all sorts. Finally, under a bright light at the head of the gallery is the Volcano, champion of the world. Perhaps the best way to consume flower is to vaporize it with a Volcano.
A Volcano is essentially a cone-shaped metal device with a top chamber that holds and heats cannabis flower. Users cap the chamber and attach a vapor bag to the top of the Volcano to collect the cannabis vapor. After the bag fills with vapor, the user removes the bag from the cone and inhales the vapor from inside the bag.
A study from 2006 found that Volcanos were “a safe and effective cannabinoid delivery system.” The study went on to say, “The … uptake of THC is comparable to the smoking of cannabis while avoiding the respiratory disadvantages of smoking.” It's something worth keeping in mind if you see yourself consuming cannabis in the years to come. Don’t just stick to a pipe or papers. Take care of yourself when you smoke.
Concentrates
Concentrates are a class of cannabis products revered for their potency. Cannabis concentrates are made from cannabis trichomes that contain cannabinoids, terpenes, and other effect-producing compounds.
When people talk about concentrates, they could be referencing a variety of products. There are concentrates made both with and without solvents. All are best consumed with the help of a dab rig.
Rosin and live rosin are the two most common solventless extractions. Live rosin is created using freshly harvested and frozen cannabis flower while rosin uses dried and cured cannabis flower. These concentrates generally are considered the purest way to smoke cannabis because they produce a full-spectrum extract that preserves the cannabinoid and terpene profile of the plant.
You can make your own rosin at home. Simply add heat and pressure to cannabis buds in a rosin filter bag. A hair straightener can do the trick. This will extract oils from the flower. The oils will run through the rosin filter bag and collect onto parchment paper to later be enjoyed.
Many more concentrates are made using solvents. These products are created by placing cannabis in extraction tubes, soaking the plant product with a solvent such as butane, and allowing the solvent to drip into a glass dish to evaporate. The concentrate is then put under a vacuum to remove all traces of solvent. What remains is raw concentrated cannabis product.
The concentrate can be turned into a number of products, including shatter, crumble, sauce, and more, depending on how it is prepared, mixed, heated, and cooled.
Those are just a few of the many ways to enjoy your weed. Stay tuned for more how-to and product guides, and don’t forget that each adult in Arizona is legally entitled to grow six cannabis plants at home. Happy growing.