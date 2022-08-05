Five Ways to Enjoy Your Herb

One of the best things about cannabis is its versatility. Every day, weed fans around the world enjoy both THC and CBD products in various forms. In this article, we’re highlighting the five most popular ways to enjoy marijuana.

Edibles

Whether you like baked goods, gummies, or even salt to sprinkle on your dinner, there are many great edible THC and CBD options to enjoy.

Edibles are convenient and highly satisfying. It’s always good to pace yourself, especially early on in your journey with edibles. People often claim to not feel anything after first eating edibles and are sometimes inclined to consume more. The results don’t always go as planned, however, as edibles can take up to 30 and 60 minutes to kick in.

Cannabis Tinctures

Tinctures are created by soaking decarboxylated cannabis flower in alcohol for several days to a few weeks and then straining the mixture into a tincture bottle. Tincture bottles often come with a dropper to allow for easy dosing precision. Like edibles, tinctures allow users to enjoy the benefits of THC and CBD orally, discreetly, and on the go. Try adding a cannabis tincture to your next iced tea or evening drink.

Cannabis Oils

Another way to consume THC and CBD is cannabis oil. These oils are made by lightly heating decarboxylated cannabis flower in a carrier oil (MCT oil, coconut oil, olive oil, etc.) for 30 to 60 minutes, straining the mixture into a jar, and storing the cannabis oil in a cool location. Mix the oil in with your coffee, salads, or other foods. Cannabis oil is also often used topically.



Flower

Throughout that hazy history, smokers have come up with a multitude of methods for partaking of their favorite plant.





Here we walk the stoner’s hall of preference. On our right is the tried-and-true joint alongside the crowd-pleasing blunt. On our left are bowls, bubblers, and steamrollers galore, and up ahead there are bongs of all sorts. Finally, under a bright light at the head of the gallery is the Volcano, champion of the world. Perhaps the best way to consume flower is to vaporize it with a

People have been getting high by smoking the flowers of the female cannabis plant for