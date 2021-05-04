Another Former Cardinals Quarterback Comes Out Against Pot Prohibition in the NFL

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

You may recall that Scottsdale resident Jim McMahon opened up in March about how marijuana has done "wonders" for him, both during and after his career as a quarterback in the National Football League. He also argued that the NFL shouldn't consider the use of marijuana a violation of league rules.

"When a guy goes home at night and he can't sleep at night, why can't he just relax and have some cannabis and be able to sleep?" McMahon, who's best known for his years with the Chicago Bears but played for the Arizona Cardinals during the 1994 season, told the AP's Pro Football Podcast.

Now, another former Cardinals QB has joined the chorus of athletes advocating for eliminating prohibitions on pot use in the NFL.

