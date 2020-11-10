More Details on Maricopa County Pot Cases That Could Be Dismissed

Following Tuesday's passage of Proposition 207 and Monday's announcement that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office will dismiss "all pending and unfiled charges of possession of marijuana and any associated paraphernalia charges," the county has provided more detailed information about how many cases will be affected.

Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Maricopa County currently has about 6,000 cases that include a count that could be tossed now that pot is legal in Arizona.

However, as MCAO communications director Jennifer Liewer notes, "a significant number" of those cases include other felony charges, meaning that "the entire case will not be dismissed, only those charges covered by Prop 207."

"Where the case is in the system does play a role in how we will deal with it," Liewer notes. There are, Liewer says, roughly 3,500 bench warrants out that include charges for marijuana. If those charges would not have been an offense under Prop 207 — which allows those 21 and over to possess up to one ounce of marijuana and to keep six plants at home — they'll be dismissed. An additional 1,400 charges "are in the preliminary hearing stage, meaning we have filed the case and are waiting for a determination of probable cause," Liewer says. Another 1,000 charges were submitted prior to Tuesday's election but haven't been filed. "We will be able to reverse the decision before charges are filed" on those, Liewer says. And approximately 180 cases that include charges related to Prop 207 are currently in the trial phase. "We have to review each individually," Liewer says of the cases involving pot charges. "We will not be able to know a true number of cases impacted until we individually review all of them."