Teek Hall's Top 8 Weed Comics at Comic-Con

Phoenix New Times' 2018 and 2019 Best Rapper Teek Hall flew out to San Diego a few days ago to seek out the best marijuana comics and found more than he ever could've imagined.

Even for San Diegans, it isn't easy to access the half-a-century-old comic book and pop culture convention, which ran from July 21-24. So for a metro Phoenix pot smoker to get a professional badge to enter the enormous extravaganza, it's a huge deal. Pre-pandemic, the annual show drew 130,000 attendees; this was the return of the full-blown four-day show since 2019.





Hall and Mega Ran, another local rap artist, speak about professional wrestling news on their podcasts, produced and aired right here in the Valley. Geekscape, "a community of writers and readers who love geek culture," brought the two Arizona rappers to San Diego to do an episode.

click to enlarge Teek Hall (middle) with two cosplayers Teek Hall





Batman comic books have some of Hall's favorite storylines, particularly those that feature the Poison Ivy antagonist. Poison Ivy is a biochemist and botanist with a toxic touch like the plant that is her eponym. She can command plants and weeds to do her dirty deeds against Batman and Robin and the citizens of Gotham City. In a recent "Leaves of Grass" storyline, Poison Ivy connected with Floronic Man, a bad guy in the DC Comics world, to get the inhabitants of Gotham City high.