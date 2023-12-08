Photos: Mint celebrates Día de Los Muertos with over-the-top festival

click to enlarge A wrestler performs a flying kick on her opponent during the first wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

An attendee picks out rings for sale. Kevin Hurley

A wrestler jumps from the top rope onto his opponent during the second match. Kevin Hurley

A wrestler leaps over his opponent during the third wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

Azteca dancers perform at the festival. Kevin Hurley

Westlers team up against the third opponent during the first wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

Three wrestlers standoff during the first wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

A child wearing a lucha libre mask waits for a wrestling match to start. Kevin Hurley

A contestant of the Catrina contest poses for a photo. Kevin Hurley

A wrestler gestures to the crowd during the third wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

A wrestler confronts his opponent during a match. Kevin Hurley

A wrestler is declared the winner during the third wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

A wrestler checks his jaw while sitting against the ropes during the third wrestling match. Kevin Hurley

An attendee plays cornhole at the festival. Kevin Hurley

Scarlett dresses up with her dog Dante for the Catrina contest and poses for a photo. Kevin Hurley

Azteca dancers pose for a photo. Kevin Hurley

A child sits on the shoulders of a family member to view the Azteca dancers. Kevin Hurley

There are parking lot festivals and then there’s this: Aztec and Catrina dancers, fire eaters, lucha libre wrestling, art installations, a car show, vendors, food and live music.That’s how Mint Cannabis transformed the parking lot at its North Cave Creek Road dispensary on Nov. 12 to celebrate Día de Los Muertos. The cannabis brand partnered with entertainment promoter Lucha Voz and Catri, a local cannabis edibles company, to host the Day of the Dead festival.It’s the third time Mint has hosted the free one-day event.