Photos: Mint celebrates Día de Los Muertos with over-the-top festival

Mint Cannabis transformed a parking lot into an interactive festival with dancers, lucha libre wrestlers, live music and more.
December 8, 2023
A wrestler performs a move on his opponent during the third wrestling match at Mint's Día de Los Muertos festival on Nov. 12.
A wrestler performs a move on his opponent during the third wrestling match at Mint's Día de Los Muertos festival on Nov. 12. Kevin Hurley
There are parking lot festivals and then there’s this: Aztec and Catrina dancers, fire eaters, lucha libre wrestling, art installations, a car show, vendors, food and live music.

That’s how Mint Cannabis transformed the parking lot at its North Cave Creek Road dispensary on Nov. 12 to celebrate Día de Los Muertos. The cannabis brand partnered with entertainment promoter Lucha Voz and Catri, a local cannabis edibles company, to host the Day of the Dead festival.

It’s the third time Mint has hosted the free one-day event.

click to enlarge Wrestlers at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler performs a flying kick on her opponent during the first wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A ring collection at Dis de los Muertos festival
An attendee picks out rings for sale.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestler at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler jumps from the top rope onto his opponent during the second match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestlers at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler leaps over his opponent during the third wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Azteca dancers perform
Azteca dancers perform at the festival.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestlers at Día de los Muertos festival
Westlers team up against the third opponent during the first wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestlers at Día de los Muertos festival
Three wrestlers standoff during the first wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A child wearing a lucha libre mask
A child wearing a lucha libre mask waits for a wrestling match to start.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge A contestant at the Dia de los Muertos festival
A contestant of the Catrina contest poses for a photo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestler at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler gestures to the crowd during the third wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestlers at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler confronts his opponent during a match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestler at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler is declared the winner during the third wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Wrestler at Día de los Muertos festival
A wrestler checks his jaw while sitting against the ropes during the third wrestling match.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Attendee playing cornhole
An attendee plays cornhole at the festival.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Girl with dog at Dia de los Muertos festival
Scarlett dresses up with her dog Dante for the Catrina contest and poses for a photo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Azteca dancers at Dia de los Muertos festival
Azteca dancers pose for a photo.
Kevin Hurley
click to enlarge Child at Dis de los Muertos festival
A child sits on the shoulders of a family member to view the Azteca dancers.
Kevin Hurley
