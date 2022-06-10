Action Heroes With a Cannabis Connection: Just What Dr. Greenthumb Ordered

click to enlarge Kahlee performs on stage at Trill on April 30. Mike Madriaga

After the Headman henchman toy made its rounds — in the Valley's big box stores, toy conventions, garage sales, and thrift shops — he'd no longer need his electronic battle-flash missile launcher to protect his stash from drug-fighting G.I. Joes in the D.E.F. Because in '96, California became the first state to legitimize medical cannabis. Other states followed suit, including Arizona. Hereafter, Arizona G.I. Joe toy collectors would never view Headman the same way — which paved the way for future marijuana-related action figures, which were now represented as the "good guys."

click to enlarge Kahlee found out the Dr. Greenthumb toy would ship to Phoenix in "mid-June to the beginning of July." Walmart.com

"The collectibles are part of my home studio decor, creating a dope vibe — like art," he added. "I also have The Dude and Walter toys from The Big Lebowski film, which is one of my favorite stoner flicks."



Kahlee, who smokes pre-rolls and vapes, rapped the song "I Used To Love Her" — a spinoff of rapper Common's song, where he raps about his off-and-on relationship with Mary Jane, aka marijuana.



He found out later that Saturday, the Dr. Greenthumb toy would ship to Phoenix in "mid-June to the beginning of July; I'll wait."



Walmart.com is pre-selling them for $15.99.



"It's crazy that Cypress Hill/B-Real has been leading the fight to legalize cannabis for decades, and now weed's becoming so mainstream that Funko is creating a toy based on it," Kahlee concluded. "On the same token, it's kinda silly that even though cannabis has become mainstream, they changed Dr. Greenthumb's plant. It's probably more appropriate for other age groups."

click to enlarge Craig House builds a diorama at his Peoria home. Craig House