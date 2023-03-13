Navigation
Marijuana

High Hopes for New Cannabis Products Hitting the Valley

March 13, 2023 7:00AM

Pure Edibles released a new gummy aimed at helping consumers get a good night's sleep. Pure Edibles
Arizona's billion-dollar weed market — $950 million in recreational sales in 2022 and $500 million in medical marijuana — keeps demand for new products at an all-time high. And local cannabis brands are clamoring to manufacture new edibles, concentrates, and pre-rolls.

So, if you’re looking for new ways to enjoy your favorite herb, keep reading.

Pure Edible’s Berry Sleepy Gummies

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, adults need an average of seven hours of sleep a night. One night of bad sleep can affect your mood, metabolism, and energy levels, so getting consistent, restful sleep is critical to feeling your best. Yet an estimated 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep deprivation.

Pure Edibles, a Phoenix-based edibles manufacturer, has high hopes for helping adult cannabis consumers get some much-needed shut-eye.

“Everyone needs a good night's sleep, and so many of us are relying on over-the-counter supplements and prescription medications to do so,” Ryan Hermansky, co-founder of Pure Edibles, said in a press release. “Those products have their purpose, but we wanted to provide an alternative that focuses on clean ingredients, is consistent, and is extraordinarily effective. And that’s exactly what Berry Sleepy is.”

A delicious gummy, Berry Sleepy has a 2-to-1 TCH-to-CBN ratio. The cannabis sativa plant produces hundreds of cannabinoids, including THC and CBD, but it also produces a lesser-utilized compound called cannabinol, or CBN. Derived from decomposed THC, CBN is packed with sedative qualities. Unlike CBD, which is a broad-spectrum cannabinoid, CBN works specifically in the body to induce relaxation and quell anxiety.

While research about how exactly CBN works is still in its infancy, anecdotal evidence suggests that Berry Sleepy gummies will send you off to dreamland.
click to enlarge
Copperstate Farms' newest products include the Live Hash Rosin All-in-One Cartridge and hash-infused pre-rolls.
Copperstate Farms

Copperstate Farms Launches Two New Hash-Filled Products

Phoenix-based Copperstate Farms operates one of the largest greenhouse cannabis cultivations in North America. The garden, located in Snowflake, boasts more than 40 acres and 1.7 million square feet of canopy space. So, it’s little surprise that the company’s newest product drops would feature its premium flower.

Mini Hashies are half-gram hash-infused pre-rolls that come in two-packs, making them perfect for sharing. What elevates Mini Hashies from your run-of-the-mill pre-rolls is the infusion of hash — the extract created from the plant’s glittery trichomes. Hash typically has a much higher percentage of THC than deli flower, So, if you’re a seasoned toker, Mini Hashies will be right up your alley. Newer consumers should tread lightly though, as it will take significantly fewer puffs for the high to take hold.

Copperstate’s other release, the 0.5-gram Live Hash Rosin All-in-One Cartridge, also is packed with intoxicating hash. But that’s not all. The cartridge is made with single-source fresh frozen strains that were selected specifically for their terpene profiles, so you can get the specific type of high you’re looking for. In essence, Copperstate’s cartridge has all the benefits of smoking from a dab rig in a convenient, easily concealable hand-held device.

“In developing these products, Copperstate wanted to deliver a pure cannabis experience the way our customers love to consume their flower," Allie Marconi, marketing director at Copperstate Farms and Sol Flower Dispensaries, said in a press release.

The Live Hash Rosin All-In-One Cartridge delivers a portable dab experience for customers, she added. "We always want our customers to be able to get that full spectrum cannabis experience, and this is as close as you can get. These two new products bring the Copperstate brand back to the market, with high-quality affordable products for today’s cannabis enthusiast," Marconi said.

Mini Hashies and the 0.5-gram Live Hash Rosin All-in-One Cartridge are available exclusively at Sol Flower locations across the Valley.
click to enlarge
22Red turned its premium flower into a seven-pack of pre-rolls made for sharing.
22Red

22Red’s New Pre-Roll Pack Is for Sharing … Or Not

More than a cannabis company, 22Red is a fully developed lifestyle brand and brainchild of Shavo Odadjian, the bassist from metal band System of a Down. But don’t think of 22Red as just a celebrity brand with no substance. Odadjian is on a quest to create the perfect cannabis products.

“As we move forward, I am focused on proprietary genetics,” Odadjian told Tucson Weekly. “I will come up with the next greatest genetic in the next few years, I will be part of that.”

For now, though, Odadjian is content to share 22Red’s newest product: a pre-roll pack of seven joints, each filled with a half gram of top-notch indoor-grown flower. So you won’t be surprised by the familiar crackling sound of burning sticks and stems when you light up.

With multiple joints per pack to sink your teeth into, these pre-rolls are meant for sharing. But no one will fault you for keeping them all to yourself.

“We are calling them personal,” Odadjian told Tucson Weekly. “Not everyone wants to share a 1-grammer with everybody. But 0.5 … you have your own. You open the box. You give one to whomever you’re smoking with, you don’t have to share [the joint]. Especially with COVID … I think passing the joint thing is kind of old at this point.”
O'Hara Shipe
