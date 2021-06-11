 
MMA Fighter Nick Diaz Will Be at a Phoenix-Area Marijuana Dispensary This Weekend

David Hudnall | June 11, 2021 | 9:30am
Diaz's Twitter
Marijuana has loomed large in the career of MMA fighter Nick Diaz, most notably due to the unfortunate fact that he was suspended from the UFC for five years after testing positive for the drug back in 2015.

That suspension was eventually shortened to 18 months, but Diaz hasn't fought since. Earlier this year, though, the UFC amended its marijuana policy and will no longer punish fighters for marijuana use in "most" cases, and Diaz is reportedly back training for a return to the octagon.

In the meantime, with nothing stopping Diaz from enjoying as much cannabis as he pleases, Diaz is leaning into his pot-friendly rep and will appear at the Curaleaf dispensary in Glendale this weekend for a meet-and-greet.

"Nick Diaz will be signing autographs and taking photos with Curaleaf patients and customers on Sunday," according to a release from Curaleaf. "Fans may also have the opportunity to meet additional fighters from the Diaz team during the afternoon event."

The event is this Sunday, June 13, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Glendale Curaleaf is located at 8160 W Union Hills Drive. 

David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

