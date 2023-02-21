Phoenix’s Pot Industry Is Hiring, From Budtenders to Cultivators and Food Service Veterans

click to enlarge Marissa Gonzales, human resources director for Mint Cannabis. Mike Madriaga

‘Keep the Vibes Up’





Mint budtenders are allowed to receive tips on top of their hourly wages; the tip totals often range from $50 to $120 a day.During a job fair hosted by Mint on January 7, more than 50 applicants dropped off their resumes and met with staff members."Today, we are looking for more of those leadership roles, the [advanced shipping notice], our leads, and things like that," said Marissa Gonzales, human resources director for Mint Cannabis. "So they'll have a second interview to come out to the stores, and they'll take a look at what their environment will look like."Mint also produces its own line of cannabis products, including WTF Extracts, Sofa King Edibles, and Angry Errl. Thousands of packages arrive at Mint's flagship store in Guadalupe each week and need to be distributed to the company's other dispensaries. So people with experience in shipping and receiving also are in demand in the cannabis industry.Leads assist the sales team by recruiting and training new team members, helping with sales, and providing sales reports. They also resolve customer complaints. "You may think you may get along with customers until they are yelling at you," said Heather Walker, regional retail manager at Mint. "So, I usually look at their work history where they've worked before [to see]if they have that customer service experience."When it comes to choosing new hires, Walker looks for people who have worked in places for long periods of time. "We pay for [facility agent] cards here — that's $300. So we'd like to see people last at the job," she explained.The cards, which include a background check, are required for any person who wants to work in the cannabis industry in the state.Since Mint's flagship dispensary first opened in Guadalupe in 2017, it has grown to 12,000 square feet and now includes Arizona's first cannabis cafe, which provides infused food ranging from hamburgers, pizza, and chicken wings to dessert and coffee. As such, the store has seen a need for a slew of employees with restaurant experience.Walker was a well-experienced food server before coming on board with Mint. Now, she oversees many of the employees across the store's dispensaries."My number one job is to make sure the employees are happy," Walker said. "I know that if the employees are happy, the patients will be happy, and if the patients are happy, we can keep the vibes up and be a place people like coming to. So it really does trickle down."In her former job as a waitress, Walker was the bridge between the cooks, the kitchen staff, and the restaurant's patrons. That experience transitioned easily into the cannabis field."I'm making sure I'm hearing people out. I'm listening to what they have going on, and we understand," she said. "I just make sure everything is running efficiently — there's coverage everywhere where the store needs to be."