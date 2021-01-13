Territory Dispensary Celebrates a Mesa Opening This Weekend

- Local
Territory, the local medical marijuana dispensary founded in 2017, now has locations in Chandler, Gilbert, and Mesa. The Mesa shop debuted in March, but the grand opening party was delayed due to you-know-what. This weekend, though, the Mesa location will get formally celebrate its opening.
“Over the past few months, we’ve hosted various small events such as food trucks and puppy adoptions, so we’ve learned how to navigate planning a safe event given our current climate,” says marketing specialist Kelly Fox. “We were heartbroken to postpone the festivities, but we’re thrilled to host a fun, safe event to celebrate the hard work of our staff— even if it’s a bit later than planned!”
The event, held January 15 and 16 at the Territory at 550 W. McKellips Road, will feature local food trucks, vendor tables, free coffee, a bunch of discounts — and plenty of face masks and social distancing. More info on Territory here.
