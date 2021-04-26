Yes, You Can Get Vegan Marijuana Edibles in Phoenix. Here Are Six We Like.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

There’s a world of weed-infused foods around Phoenix — especially confections. Caramels, cakes, cookies, brownies, popcorn, lollipops, chocolate bars, honey, syrups, sodas, and of course gummies line shelves at dispensaries around the Valley. But for those with a plant-based diet, most of those munchies have ingredients besides THC you don't want to consume.

Your best bet is one of the handfuls of brands that produce gummies without gelatin — but there are options beyond gummies, too.

Here are six vegan marijuana edibles available around town.



Good Things Coming Gummies

Helmed by local chef Aaron Chamberlin (Phoenix Public Market Café, St. Francis, and Taco Chelo, among others), Good Things Coming produces brownies, lemon drops, and gummies with a focus on all-natural and organic ingredients. The company’s pomegranate and yuzu citrus fruit jellies are vegan. The pomegranate jellies are made with pomegranate juice and available in low-dose (10 mg THC per gummy) or high-dose (20 mg THC per gummy). The yuzu citrus tastes like lemon and grapefruit and comes in bags of 10 with 10 mg of THC per serving. These are available at local dispensaries like Sticky Saguaro in Chandler, Oasis Cannabis, Harvest, and Curaleaf.

EXPAND Haze & Main dark chocolate bars are made in small batches with all non-GMO ingredients. Niki D'Andrea

Haze & Main Dark Chocolate Bars

Made in small batches with all non-GMO ingredients, Haze & Main dark chocolate bars come in 250 mg or 500 mg of THC packages. The chocolate is semi-sweet with a hint of flower flavor, though Haze & Main chocolate doesn’t taste nearly as weedy as many other cannabis chocolates. The company makes a dark chocolate espresso bar that’s also vegan, but harder to find around town than the simple dark chocolate. Bars at available at local dispensaries including Nirvana Center in Tempe, Bloom, The Mint, and Harvest.

Baked Bros Gummies and Syrups

Ubiquitous Baked Bros can be found in just about any Valley dispensary, and the company has a reputation for consistent dosing across its line of edibles. All of the company's flavored syrups are vegan-friendly, and Baked Bros' Sour Kush Kids and Watermelon Kush gummies are infused in small batches to ensure potency. They also taste like actual candy, with barely a hint of cannabis taste.

EXPAND Vital peanut butter is high in protein and THC. Niki D'Andrea

Vital Peanut Butter

Peanut butter makes a popular and diverse vegan edible because it’s high in protein and can be added to sandwiches, smoothies, soups, sauces, and just about anything else. Vital’s 50 mg of THC jars pack a potent punch, so beware of enjoying its smooth, creamy, non-medicated flavor too much all at once — or just have a nice nap. Jars are available at local dispensaries including Phoenix Relief Center, The Good Dispensary, Arizona Cannabis Society, and Territory.

Uncle Herb’s Watermelon Rings

Available in 100 mg or 250 mg of THC bags, Uncle Herb’s Watermelon Rings are a vegan favorite, made by Untamed Herbs Dispensary in Payson since 2013. Deemed “Best Edible” in Phoenix New Times’ Best of Phoenix 2019 issue, the chewy rings are bursting with juicy watermelon flavor. They're also available at local spots like The Superior Dispensary, The Good Dispensary, Health for Life, and Curaleaf.

EXPAND Wana's extensive line of gummies is all vegan. Niki D'Andrea

Wana Gummies

Wana gummies are easily one of the most popular gummy brands in Arizona, both the fantastic sour flavor (without a hint of marijuana) and the consistent potency. These come in a wide range of doses, flavors, and strains, including raspberry, blueberry, mango, and strawberry lemonade, plus Sativa, Indica, hybrids, and CBD varieties. And every single one is vegan. Find these gummies at MÜV, Harvest, Oasis, Curaleaf, and more.