 
Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Marijuana |

How to Get Willie Nelson's Brand of Pre-Rolls in Arizona

David Hudnall | January 26, 2021 | 6:00am
How to Get Willie Nelson's Brand of Pre-Rolls in Arizona
Willie's Reserve
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Phoenix and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

No musician has done more for the cannabis cause than Willie Nelson, who's been flying the flag for weed since before many of us were even born.

Naturally, the outlaw country icon now has his own cannabis brand. It's called Willie's Reserve, and of particular interest to Arizona pot smokers is recent news from the Tempe cannabis company Hana Meds that it is partnering with Willie's Reserve to bring a limited run of his "High Five Packs" of pre-rolls to Arizona.

Hana Meds will be exclusively cultivating and distributing Willie's Reserve in the state — processing, packaging, and distributing three of the company's strains. Those strains, according to a release, are "the Willie’s Reserve sativa-dominant Golden Goat, hybrid Headband, and indica-dominant Bubba Kush."

Each pack includes five "whole-flower, no-trim, half-gram pre-rolls in a collectible branded tin." As of January 25, they're all available for purchase at four Arizona shops:

*Giving Tree Dispensary in Phoenix (21617 N. Ninth Ave; 623-242-9080)

*Medmen in Scottsdale (8729 E. Manzanita Drive; 480-991-3752)

*Hana Meds in Kingman (2095 E. Northern Ave; 928-692-0000)

*Hana Meds in Green Valley (1732 W. Commerce Point Place; 520-289-8030)

More on Willie's stash here

Keep Phoenix New Times Free... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Phoenix with no paywalls.

 
David Hudnall is editor in chief of Phoenix New Times. He previously served as editor of The Pitch in Kansas City.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.