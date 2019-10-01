 


    Herban Planet
4
Sunsquabi brought the biggest crowd to the Coyote stage at M3F 2019.EXPAND
Jacob Tyler Dunn

The 2020 M3F Lineup Has Been Announced

Jason Keil | October 1, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

The headliners for the 2020 edition M3F, the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival, have been announced. 

As in previous years, the three-day non-profit festival will take place in downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8. M3F gave over $2,000,000 to charitable organizations since 2004, with $509,000 raised last year when Odesza, Empire of the Sun, and Kurt Vile and the Violators took the stage.

Music lovers can expect another eclectic lineup (and no conflicts with Innings Festival in Tempe). Bon Iver sit on the top of the lineup along with the Australian dance group Rüfüs Du Sol. Stick Figure, The Growlers, Local Natives, San Holo, Greensky Bluegrass, and Sofi Tukker join the over 35 artists performing. Scattered Melodies and Wyves are among the local bands appearing. You can find the full roster of performers below.

“What really sets us apart from other music festivals, is our choice of artists year after year,” M3F president John Largay said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale today on the festivals' website with a variety of different ticket packages available, including single-day, three-day, and VIP packages.

Bon Iver
Rüfüs Du Sol
Stick Figure
The Growlers
Local Natives
San Holo
Greensky Bluegrass
Sofi Tukker
Moe.
Snakehips
Mayer Hawthorne
The Green
The Infamous Stringdusters
Crooked Colours
Generationals
Cory Wong of Vulfpeck
Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage
The Funk Hunters
Phantoms
Aqueous
Flamingosis
New Madrid
Maddy O’Neal
Sure Sure
Young Sick N Company
Thumpasaurus
Moby Rich
Neal Francis
Los Colognes
Johnny Utah
Talls Wyld
Toubab Krewe
Bardz
Kharachi
Slwly
The Canaries
Scattered Melodies
Wyves
Shady Gnomes

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

