The 2020 M3F Lineup Has Been Announced

The headliners for the 2020 edition M3F
As in previous years, the three-day non-profit festival will take place in downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8. M3F gave over $2,000,000 to charitable organizations since 2004, with $509,000 raised last year when Odesza, Empire of the Sun, and Kurt Vile and the Violators took the stage.
Music lovers can expect another eclectic lineup (and no conflicts with Innings Festival in Tempe).
“What really sets us apart from other music festivals, is our choice of artists year after year,” M3F president John Largay said in a statement.
Tickets go on sale today on the festivals' website with a variety of different ticket packages available, including single-day, three-day, and VIP packages.
Bon Iver
Rüfüs Du Sol
Stick Figure
The Growlers
Local Natives
San Holo
Greensky Bluegrass
Sofi Tukker
Moe.
Snakehips
Mayer Hawthorne
The Green
The Infamous Stringdusters
Crooked Colours
Generationals
Cory Wong of Vulfpeck
Justin Jay’s Fantastic Voyage
The Funk Hunters
Phantoms
Aqueous
Flamingosis
New Madrid
Maddy O’Neal
Sure Sure
Young Sick N Company
Thumpasaurus
Moby Rich
Neal Francis
Los Colognes
Johnny Utah
Toubab Krewe
The Canaries
Scattered Melodies
Wyves
Shady Gnomes
