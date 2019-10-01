The 2020 M3F Lineup Has Been Announced

The headliners for the 2020 edition M3F, the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival, have been announced.

As in previous years, the three-day non-profit festival will take place in downtown Phoenix at Margaret T. Hance Park, 67 West Culver Street from Friday, March 6, through Sunday, March 8. M3F gave over $2,000,000 to charitable organizations since 2004, with $509,000 raised last year when Odesza, Empire of the Sun, and Kurt Vile and the Violators took the stage.

Music lovers can expect another eclectic lineup (and no conflicts with Innings Festival in Tempe). Bon Iver sit on the top of the lineup along with the Australian dance group Rüfüs Du Sol. Stick Figure, The Growlers, Local Natives, San Holo, Greensky Bluegrass, and Sofi Tukker join the over 35 artists performing. Scattered Melodies and Wyves are among the local bands appearing. You can find the full roster of performers below.

“What really sets us apart from other music festivals, is our choice of artists year after year,” M3F president John Largay said in a statement.

Tickets go on sale today on the festivals' website with a variety of different ticket packages available, including single-day, three-day, and VIP packages.