Music at Trinity concert series in Phoenix announces 2025-26 lineup

Consecrated in 1921, this Episcopal church is more than an esteemed house of worship. It also boasts divine acoustics and one of the Southwest's largest pipe organs, with free and low-cost concerts ranging from classical and choral to chamber and world music on the regular. (The Grammy-winning Phoenix Chorale has made it a go-to spot for their rehearsals and performances for decades.)
A popular draw is the annual Music at Trinity concert series, which runs from October through April under the direction of organist and choirmaster Erik Goldstrom. Earlier this month, Music at Trinity’s 2025-26 season lineup and schedule were announced, and includes local high-energy world ensemble Layali Al-Sham and a new two-day festival spotlighting composer Franz Josef Haydn.
Here’s the full 2025-26 Music at Trinity schedule. Admission prices vary.