Crescent Ballroom 2025 schedule: every show announced so far

Crescent Ballroom forever changed downtown Phoenix’s concert game. Opened in 2011 by famed Arizona promoter Charlie Levy, the urbane venue and nightlife destination along Second Avenue isn’t just a place to catch a show; it also redefined the area as a live music hub.
At a time when many thought downtown Phoenix was largely dead after dark, packed crowds at Crescent’s 500-person concert hall and adjacent cocktail lounge proved otherwise. Its success helped pave the way for future venues while holding its own as a must-see concert spot.
With sleek style, stellar acoustics, and bleacher-style seating, Crescent Ballroom’s jam-packed show calendar has been populated by everything from indie, hip-hop and EDM artists to folk, punk, jazz and Latin bands over the past 14 years. And the place shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Its 2025 has included shows from Magic Sword, Broncho, MURS, Bishop Briggs and Los Amigos Invisibles. Next up: A busy fall with gigs by Pete Yorn, Built to Spill, Boris, Duckwrth and English punk legends GBH. Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at Crescent Ballroom in 2025. The Frights
Friday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.
with Flycatcher and Practically People
Proxima Parada
with Flamingos in the Tree
Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Hyperbella and Sophia Bavishi
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.
Che
Sunday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m.
Arcy Drive
with Foxtide
Tuesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
TWRP
Thursday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.
with Los Angeles Power Disco
Aidan Bissett
Monday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
with Zach Hood and Lulu Simon
Samia
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
with Hank Heaven
Tops
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
with Babe Corner
Infinity Song
Tuesday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.
Slow Crush
Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.
Great American Songbook feat. Rick Naimark
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.
Zebra
Sunday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
with Donnie Vie and Eddie Trunk
Citizen Soldier
Monday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.
with Jake and Wonitta
Mae and the Spill Canvas
Tuesday, September 23rd,2025 Doors at 6:30 / Show at 7:30 p.m.
with Fred Mascherino
Duckwrth
Thursday, Sept. 25,
with De'Wayne and S.A.M.N. X
Mon Rovia
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.
Wisp
Friday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.
Jack & Jack
Saturday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
with Edwin Honoret
The Waterboys
Sunday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
with Anna Tivel
ThxSoMch
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
with re6ce
Yoke Lore
Thursday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.
Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers
With Budman.
Saturday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.
Off Book: The Improvised Musical
Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.
NateWantsToBattle
Sunday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.
with Cam Steady
Balu Brigada
Monday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
with Tommy Newport
Penny & Sparrow
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
with Erin Rae
Saliva
Thursday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.
with Earshot, Austin John Winkler and LYLVC
Marc E. Bassy
Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
with Dende
Wednesday
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
with Friendship
GBH
Sunday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
with Slaughterhouse and Knuckleheadz
El Cuarteto De Nos
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.
Felly
Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
with Pariah Pete
Bayker Blankenship
Saturday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
with Carl & Wes
Skegss
Sunday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
with Dune Rats
Nicotine Dolls
Monday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
with Wic Whitney
Durry
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
with Gully Boys
Blind Pilot
Thursday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.
Boris
Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
with SSuppression
Mo Lowda and the Humble
Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
Between Friends
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.
Nogo Erez
Thursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
with V1v1d
Ax and the Hatchetmen
with Kids That Fly
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
Geese
Saturday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
with Dove Ellis
saturdays at your place
Sunday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.
with Carly Cosgrove Riley
Vandelux
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.
Osees
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.
Adrien Nunez
Thursday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.
John Craigie
Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
with The Coffis Brothers
Stop Light Observations
Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.
Good Neighbours
Sunday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.
Blondshell
Monday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
with She's Green
Lucius
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.
with Attention Bird Utopia
Ethan Regan
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
with Palmyra
Spencer Crandall
Thursday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.
Oddly Satisfying: Ky Newman and atlgrandma
Friday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
Built to Spill
Sunday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
with Braided Waves and Larry Yes
Smallpools
Monday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
with The Romance and Kevian Kraemer
Taylor Acorn
Friday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.
Belmont
Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.
Pouya
Tuesday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m.
Hannah Bahng
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
Jens Lekman
Friday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.
Jutes
with Scarlet House
Sunday, November 30
Chaparelle
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.
Law Rocks: Phoenix
Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.
Glare
Friday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
with Loomer
Jim Dalton & Amigos Holiday Brunch
Sunday, Dec. 7, noon
with My Upside Down and Wildflower Mind
La Santa Cecilia
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.
Pete Yorn
Thursday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.
Eyes Set to Kill
Friday, Dec. 12, 6:45 p.m.
with Lauren Babic, Stitched Up Heart and Sorry X
Vincent Lima
with Sydney Ross Mitchell
Sunday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.