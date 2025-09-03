 2025 Crescent Ballroom concerts: every upcoming Phoenix show | Phoenix New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Crescent Ballroom 2025 schedule: every show announced so far

Built to Spill, Duckwrth and Pete Yorn are set to play the famed downtown Phoenix venue this year.
September 3, 2025
Image: The outside of Crescent Ballroom.
Crescent Ballroom is hosting an all-ages Hanukkah party this week. Crescent Ballroom
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Crescent Ballroom forever changed downtown Phoenix’s concert game. Opened in 2011 by famed Arizona promoter Charlie Levy, the urbane venue and nightlife destination along Second Avenue isn’t just a place to catch a show; it also redefined the area as a live music hub.

At a time when many thought downtown Phoenix was largely dead after dark, packed crowds at Crescent’s 500-person concert hall and adjacent cocktail lounge proved otherwise. Its success helped pave the way for future venues while holding its own as a must-see concert spot.

With sleek style, stellar acoustics, and bleacher-style seating, Crescent Ballroom’s jam-packed show calendar has been populated by everything from indie, hip-hop and EDM artists to folk, punk, jazz and Latin bands over the past 14 years. And the place shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Its 2025 has included shows from Magic Sword, Broncho, MURS, Bishop Briggs and Los Amigos Invisibles. Next up: A busy fall with gigs by Pete Yorn, Built to Spill, Boris, Duckwrth and English punk legends GBH. Here’s a look at every upcoming concert at Crescent Ballroom in 2025.
click to enlarge
Phoenix band Banana Gun during a 2024 concert at Crescent Ballroom.
Neil Schwartz Photography
The Frights
Friday, Sept. 5, 8 p.m.
with Flycatcher and Practically People

Proxima Parada
with Flamingos in the Tree
Saturday, Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Hyperbella and Sophia Bavishi
Sunday, Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m.

Che
Sunday, Sept. 7, 8:30 p.m.

Arcy Drive
with Foxtide
Tuesday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
Costumed electronic rockers TWRP are packing their gags and heading to Crescent Ballroom in September.
Ticketmaster
TWRP
Thursday, Sept. 11, 8 p.m.
with Los Angeles Power Disco

Aidan Bissett
Monday, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
with Zach Hood and Lulu Simon

Samia
Tuesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
with Hank Heaven

Tops
Wednesday, Sept. 17, 8 p.m.
with Babe Corner

Infinity Song
Tuesday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
The members of Begian shoegaze/noise-pop band Slow Crush.
Pure Noise Records
Slow Crush
Friday, Sept. 19, 7 p.m.

Great American Songbook feat. Rick Naimark
Sunday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m.

Zebra
Sunday, Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.
with Donnie Vie and Eddie Trunk

Citizen Soldier
Monday, Sept. 22, 7 p.m.
with Jake and Wonitta

Mae and the Spill Canvas
Tuesday, September 23rd,2025 Doors at 6:30 / Show at 7:30 p.m.
with Fred Mascherino
click to enlarge
Rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer Jared Lee, better known as Duckwrth.
Ticketmaster
Duckwrth
Thursday, Sept. 25,
with De'Wayne and S.A.M.N. X

Mon Rovia
Wednesday, Sept. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Wisp
Friday, Sept. 26, 8 p.m.

Jack & Jack
Saturday, Sept. 27, 8 p.m.
with Edwin Honoret

The Waterboys
Sunday, Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m.
with Anna Tivel
click to enlarge
Canadian singer-songwriter Carter De Filippis, better known as ThxSoMch.
Hellen Elizondo
ThxSoMch
Tuesday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.
with re6ce

Yoke Lore
Thursday, Oct. 2, 8 p.m.

Hobo Johnson and the LoveMakers
With Budman.
Saturday, Oct. 4, 8 p.m.

Off Book: The Improvised Musical
Friday, Oct. 3, 8 p.m.

NateWantsToBattle
Sunday, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m.
with Cam Steady
click to enlarge
New Zealand indie rock band Balu Brigada.
Atlantic Records
Balu Brigada
Monday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
with Tommy Newport

Penny & Sparrow
Tuesday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m.
with Erin Rae

Saliva
Thursday, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m.
with Earshot, Austin John Winkler and LYLVC

Marc E. Bassy
Friday, Oct. 10, 8 p.m.
with Dende

Wednesday
Saturday, Oct. 11, 8 p.m.
with Friendship
click to enlarge
The current lineup of iconic English punk band GBH.
Ticketmaster
GBH
Sunday, Oct. 12, 8 p.m.
with Slaughterhouse and Knuckleheadz

El Cuarteto De Nos
Wednesday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

Felly
Friday, Oct. 17, 8 p.m.
with Pariah Pete

Bayker Blankenship
Saturday, Oct. 18, 8 p.m.
with Carl & Wes

Skegss
Sunday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m.
with Dune Rats

Nicotine Dolls
Monday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.
with Wic Whitney
click to enlarge
Siblings Taryn and Austin Durry of indie rock band Durry.
Ticketmaster
Durry
Wednesday, Oct. 22, 8 p.m.
with Gully Boys

Blind Pilot
Thursday, Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Boris
Friday, Oct. 24, 8 p.m.
with SSuppression

Mo Lowda and the Humble
Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.

Between Friends
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 8 p.m.

Nogo Erez
Thursday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
with V1v1d
click to enlarge
Chicago-born rock band Ax and the Hatchetmen.
Rett Rogers
Ax and the Hatchetmen
with Kids That Fly
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 8 p.m.

Geese
Saturday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.
with Dove Ellis

saturdays at your place
Sunday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.
with Carly Cosgrove Riley

Vandelux
Tuesday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Osees
Wednesday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

Adrien Nunez
Thursday, Nov. 6, 8 p.m.

John Craigie
Friday, Nov. 7, 8 p.m.
with The Coffis Brothers
click to enlarge
Rock band Stop Light Observations roll through Crescent Ballroom in November.
Atlas Touring
Stop Light Observations
Saturday, Nov. 8, 8 p.m.

Good Neighbours
Sunday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m.

Blondshell
Monday, Nov. 10, 8 p.m.
with She's Green

Lucius
Tuesday, Nov. 11, 7:30 p.m.
with Attention Bird Utopia

Ethan Regan
Wednesday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.
with Palmyra

Spencer Crandall
Thursday, Nov. 13, 8 p.m.

Oddly Satisfying: Ky Newman and atlgrandma
Friday, Nov. 14, 8 p.m.
click to enlarge
Melanie Radford, left, Doug Martsch, center, and Teresa Esguerra of Built to Spill.
Sub Pop Records
Built to Spill
Sunday, Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m.
with Braided Waves and Larry Yes

Smallpools
Monday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.
with The Romance and Kevian Kraemer

Taylor Acorn
Friday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m.

Belmont
Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m.

Pouya
Tuesday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m.

Hannah Bahng
Wednesday, Nov. 26, 7 p.m.
click to enlarge
Indie pop singer-songwriter Jens Lekman.
Ellika Henrikson
Jens Lekman
Friday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m.

Jutes
with Scarlet House
Sunday, November 30

Chaparelle
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 7:30 p.m.

Law Rocks: Phoenix
Thursday, Dec. 4, 7 p.m.

Glare
Friday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m.
with Loomer

Jim Dalton & Amigos Holiday Brunch
Sunday, Dec. 7, noon
with My Upside Down and Wildflower Mind
click to enlarge
Los Angeles-born ensemble La Santa Cecilia, best known for their mix of Latin, rock, and world music.
Humberto Howard
La Santa Cecilia
Tuesday, Dec. 9, 7:30 p.m.

Pete Yorn
Thursday, Dec. 11, 8 p.m.

Eyes Set to Kill
Friday, Dec. 12, 6:45 p.m.
with Lauren Babic, Stitched Up Heart and Sorry X

Vincent Lima
with Sydney Ross Mitchell
Sunday, Dec. 14, 7:30 p.m.
Image: Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer for Phoenix New Times where he focuses primarily on arts, culture, music and nightlife. He joined New Times in 2003. Prior to that, he contributed to magazines such as Tips & Tricks and The Wrestler. Benjamin has earned multiple awards from the Arizona Press Club including an award for sports enterprise reporting in 2009 and an award for statewide arts reporting in 2014. He holds a bachelor’s of arts in journalism from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.
[email protected]
Instagram
A message from Benjamin Leatherman: If you value independent journalism, please consider making a contribution to support our continued coverage of Phoenix's music, events and entertainment scenes.
Support TodaySupport Us Today
Image: 'I plan on doing this as long as I can': Circle Jerks' Keith Morris talks about the possibility of a new record

Concert Previews

'I plan on doing this as long as I can': Circle Jerks' Keith Morris talks about the possibility of a new record

By Tom Reardon
Image: Weird Al's Phoenix concert showed why he's a gosh-darn national treasure

Concert Reviews

Weird Al's Phoenix concert showed why he's a gosh-darn national treasure

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: 'You're not a vibe': Phoenix social media sounds off on Piestewa sunrise drummer

Opinion & Commentary

'You're not a vibe': Phoenix social media sounds off on Piestewa sunrise drummer

By Amy Young
Image: Tempe bar and venue has closed after a decade. Here's a look at its EDM legacy

EDM

Tempe bar and venue has closed after a decade. Here's a look at its EDM legacy

By Benjamin Leatherman
Image: 'I plan on doing this as long as I can': Circle Jerks' Keith Morris talks about the possibility of a new record

Concert Previews

'I plan on doing this as long as I can': Circle Jerks' Keith Morris talks about the possibility of a new record

By Tom Reardon
Image: Eastlake Park to get two EDM festivals this fall

EDM

Eastlake Park to get two EDM festivals this fall

By Shi Bradley
Image: Weird Al's Phoenix concert showed why he's a gosh-darn national treasure

Concert Reviews

Weird Al's Phoenix concert showed why he's a gosh-darn national treasure

By Jennifer Goldberg
Image: '3:47 EST' — the album that one writer thought was The Beatles

History & Nostalgia

'3:47 EST' — the album that one writer thought was The Beatles

By Jason LeValley
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy. View our accessibility policy and AI policy. The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2025 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation