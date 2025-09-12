Mesa Amphitheatre 2025 schedule: every show announced so far

Catching an open-air concert at Mesa Amphitheatre is always a treat to experience. The landmark outdoor venue at University Drive and Center Street tends to shine brightest in the cooler months of the year, when crisp fall nights and breezy spring evenings turn the desert air into a feature, not a bug.
Part of Mesa Amp’s magic also lies in its setup. The 4,250-capacity venue, a favorite of Valley concertgoers since the late ’70s, is as beloved for its design as for its lineup. Its distinctive semi-circular clamshell stage produces excellent acoustics, while the tiered lawn area means that no seat is more than 175 feet from the action.
The result is an intimate vibe writ large, where there's never been any bad views, whether it was during gigs by Frank Zappa, Joan Jett and Jerry Garcia attended by your parents back in the day or at shows from Kings of Leon, Bastille and Kendrick Lamar in more modern times.
The 2025 lineup at Mesa Amphitheatre has been modest but noteworthy, including bass-house DJ and producer Crankdat and country stars Billy Currington and Sturgill Simpson. The rest of this year’s schedule will bring pop-punk favorites The Story So Far, offbeat country crooner Dwight Yoakam and hardcore kings Turnstile to its stage. Here’s a complete list of every concert coming to Mesa Amphitheatre in 2025 and other upcoming shows. Dwight Yoakam: The Cosmic Roundup and Rodeo Tour
Saturday, Oct. 4, 6 p.m.
with The Mavericks and Ben Haggard
The Story So Far
Friday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m.
with Neck Deep, Origami Angel and Pain of Truth
Turnstile: The Never Enough Tour
Saturday, Oct. 11, 6 p.m.
with Amyl and the Sniffers, Speed and Jane Remover
Turnpike Troubadours: Wild America Tour
Saturday, Dec. 13, 6:30 p.m.
with Wyatt Flores and Noeline Hofmann
Levity: Lasership Tour
Saturday, Feb. 14, 5:30 p.m.