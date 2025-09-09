 2026 Tempe Innings Festival announces three-day lineup | Phoenix New Times
2026 Innings Festival lineup announced

The annual event is back for three days of music at Tempe Beach Park. Here's who is playing and how to get tickets.
September 9, 2025
Image: Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy perform onstage at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy perform onstage at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2023, in Las Vegas. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The Innings Festival, an annual event that takes over Tempe Beach Park & Arts Park for a long weekend, has announced its 2026 lineup. Extra Innings, the two-day festival that follows the main event one week later, has yet to announce its lineup.

This multiday event celebrates another much-anticipated once-a-year occurrence — spring training. Innings' jam-packed schedule is loaded with musical heavy hitters, making it a grand slam.

We may have run out of baseball metaphors, but that certainly doesn’t dampen the excitement for the yearly music festival when the Cactus League sees 15 MLB teams playing in 10 stadiums across the state.

This year includes more than 28 indie, rock and pop artists. On Friday, February 20, English folk rockers Mumford & Sons will headline the event. They'll take the stage after acts like Goo Goo Dolls, Marcy Playground, Peach Pit, and Tyler Ballgame rock out the massive crowds all day.

On Saturday, February 21, Twenty One Pilots are scheduled to close out the night after a roster that includes Cage the Elephant, Lord Huron, The Fray, Dashboard Confessional and Catie Turner.

Pop punkers Blink-182 are headlining on Sunday, February 23, along with Sublime and hip-hop legends Public Enemy. Also gracing the stage that day will be Big Boi, Bowling For Soup, Common People and the Ramona Flowers.

Also happening that weekend is the All-Star Baseball Jam, hosted by former pro pitcher Jake Peavey. It will feature Torii Hunter, Jessica Mendoza, Chris Sabo, Miguel Montero, Mark Grace and more.

The event's food offerings are 'A Culinary Celebration', and several vendors will sell their products, including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options.
click to enlarge Rock band Mumford and Sons.
Expect to hear more Mumford and Sons on Mix 96.9 these days.
Glass Note Music
Here's how to get tickets for the 2026 Innings Festival:

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday, September 11. If tickets remain, a public on-sale will follow. Sign up here for a presale passcode.

There are various ticket options, from the 3-day general admission ticket that starts at $320. Children 8 and younger get in free to GA areas with a ticketed adult.

There are one- and two-day options, along with several VIP options, some with perks like close-up viewing spots near the Home Plate Stage and access to different lounge areas. For those who want to splurge and enjoy the event with maximum access and comfort, there are options like a deluxe group bungalow for 12 people. 
