A List of Valley Musicians Livestreaming Their Music

Banana Gun will take the stage of an empty Last Exit Live for a performance.

Since we can't go out to see a live show, Valley musicians are bringing the show to us.

If you're a dedicated fan, or simply want to introduce yourself to our eclectic local scene, all you have to do stream a concert. You provide the drinks, and they'll give you the music to ease the isolation we feel right now.

Below is a list of local bands we know are streaming shows right now. (Another resource is the covidconcertseries message board on Facebook.) If you know of any more, drop us a line at jason.keil@newtimes.com and we'll add it to the list. These shows are free, so please donate or pick up some of their merch if you can.

The Joeys

The teenage retro rockers will be on Instagram Live at 2 p.m. today (March 19) to perform and answer questions from fans.

The Black Moods

The rock trio's new single, "Throwing Shade," is coming out tomorrow, March 20. They'll be live at 6 p.m. tonight (March 19) to talk about it.

The Woodworks

The jam trio were supposed to celebrate the release of their new EP but had to postpone their show. They're moving the party to their practice space at 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Check their Facebook page for details.

Haley Green

The singer-songwriter will be performing at Last Exit Live (empty, of course) on Friday, March 20. Donations will be accepted, with a portion of the proceeds going toward the venue's staff.

The Bayou Bandits

The Southern rock quartet will be taking the stage for a show appropriately titled "Fuck Corona Virus" on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for details.

Jared & The Mill

Tempe rock favorites Jared & The Mill will be playing a set on Twitch on Sunday, March 22, at 7 p.m. to raise money for musicians affected by the outbreak.

Banana Gun

Funky jammers Banana Gun will be taking the stage of an empty Last Exit Live on Friday, March 27, for a live set. Check out their Facebook page for details.