Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Electronic

Porches Can't Wait to Shower You with Synthpop and Sweetness

April 4, 2022 7:38AM

Porches' Aaron Maine
Porches' Aaron Maine Jason Nocito
Aaron Maine’s band Porches is coming back to Phoenix for their first visit since COVID-19 became a household word.

The band goes underground, literally, to take the stage at downtown’s subterranean club Valley Bar to serve up a set of the synth-based indie pop Maine has been creating since 2010. Luckily for audiences, that roster of songs includes tracks from the band’s latest release, All Day Gentle Hold !

The lush record runs less than half an hour, and even in the minimal amount of time it takes to run its course, the band’s fifth offering has a sense of undeniable completion, an assurance that nothing was left on the table.

This Porches-on-steroids offering is orchestral and rich, stays totally in the now while conjuring up luxuriant moments that nod to bands that gave the ‘80s a unique shape, like The Cure and The Jesus and Mary Chain. We talked to Maine about how the record unfolded and being back on tour.

“One of the main things about this record was sort of fantasizing about what it would be like to create a group of songs that would be the most celebratory, energized material to play with a band in a room full of people,” Maine says.

The pandemic was the fire that lit Maine’s torch. “I made it during the lockdown portion of this pandemic. Like everyone, I wasn’t sure what was going on and if we’d ever play live music again. It gave me a chance to check in with myself about how and why I was making music."

It wasn’t that Maine was contemplating not doing it anymore, but that COVID’s downtime let him ask himself some questions.

“I had the quiet time and space, so I got to observe what worked for me regarding making music and what didn’t. I didn’t have the usual things on my mind, like touring and the record label — I didn’t have anything to worry about. So, I feel like I built a much stronger, more pointed, almost spiritual relationship with music, not having all the noise surrounding a music career."

You can feel the rejuvenation as it threads the record from beginning to end. Maine sees it as an expression built on an entire career thus far.

“This recording to me feels like a culmination of all my experiments — production-wise, lyrically, and vocally — since I was 17 years old and writing songs. It feels like I’ve finally figured out how to weave together all these different styles and production techniques that I use. It’s a marriage of it all.”

The latest release’s title — All Day Gentle Hold ! — inspires curiosity about its meaning or if it has one. Maine fills us in. “It’s sort of in the same vein as the lyrics on the record when a phrase makes sense, but it’s a little clunky at the same time. It’s a phrase you could take a handful of things away from — there’s room for interpretation.”

He continues, giving that title an even softer edge while letting listeners find what it means to them.

“There’s something in those words about physical contact and care and warmth. It’s a bit naïve and about wanting to be gently held all day. It’s special to me — wholesome and over the top at the same time. It just seems to fit.”

Currently on the road, Maine says being back on tour is incredible.

“It’s the first time in years that the audience has been very much more excited about the new songs than just waiting for us to play the older ones. It’s honestly the best outcome I could have ever hoped for."

Making the record with live audiences in mind paid off. “This is the most charged-up set we have ever played,” Maine says. “We feel so lucky to be out here playing our songs.”


Porches. With Liam Benzvi. 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 6. Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $18.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.
Contact: Amy Young

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 3.31.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation