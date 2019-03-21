[adult swim] Star David Liebe Hart's Outsider Music Pulls Our Heartstrings

"If there’s a woman for me, I don’t know who she is,” David Liebe Hart laments on “No Sex Since ’94.” It’s one of the oldest musical tropes in rock — whether it’s Jagger crooning about not getting any satisfaction or Nick Cave howling about the “No Pussy Blues,” that potent cocktail of frustration, self-loathing, and anger has inspired countless songs. It’s hard to think of any song, though, that treats the subject as honestly and uncomfortably as Hart does on his song. It’s a laundry list of personal failure, with him going into detail about all the women who reject him and how he won’t sleep with prostitutes because he’s afraid of catching a disease — just like Black Francis back in 1987, squeaking out “losing my penis to a whore with disease” when asked about his greatest fear.

“No Sex Since ‘94” encapsulates what makes Hart such a singular figure. He approaches the familiar from an unusual angle. He sings about aliens like he’s singing a love song, and he sings about love like he’s singing about aliens. Like all great outsider artists, he doesn’t have a filter that tells him to spare his ego and keep his dry spell to himself. It’s that level of blunt, searing honesty and his willingness to talk about whatever’s on his mind that makes Hart such a fascinating figure.

For any [adult swim] fan, Hart’s bespectacled face is a familiar sight. He’s been a recurring player on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! and Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, and he’s also set to star in his own show on [adult swim] this fall.