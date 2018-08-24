Local Guitarist Travis Prillaman Is Too Cool for School

In Pound for the Sound, Phoenix New Times gets technical with local music community members about what "gear" they use to create their signature "tones" in our community.



Travis Prillaman, guitarist for Ali and the Agency, is a proud son of Rocky Mount, Virginia, situated in the "Moonshine Capital of the World," Franklin County. While growing up in Virginia, he learned to play music by picking up an acoustic guitar his dad had lying around the house all the time. His two uncles also taught him the ropes, one showing him blues and bluegrass, the other helping him master '80s heavy metal techniques. Eventually while he was in high school, he got a "real" guitar teacher for a few years and really started digging into everything.

As time went on, Travis began playing in bands. He joined the Agency in high school, but took a hiatus once college rolled around. There, he helped form Marley Thorn, in which his cousin played drums and played bass. After graduating, he decided it was onto browner pastures, and in 2011, he made the drive to Phoenix with two "very freaked out" cats. Prillaman moved to Arizona with the intention of completing the audio engineer program at CRAS (Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences), but after setting down roots in 2015, he decided to return his financial aid and postpone classes at CRAS to avoid going into debt. He reconnected with Ali Adkins, lead singer of the Agency, and now lives the dream of playing guitar in his own band.

Travis also has a passion for young people and their connection with music. He currently works at Perry Library in Gilbert, where he runs a free music and story time program for ages 2 to 5. He also spends his extra time away from work and the Agency performing and recording with Chrome Rhino and Black Water.